Carrie Underwood Enjoys '1st Run of the Season' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic With New Photo

Country star Carrie Underwood has been taking advantage of the warmer weather. In a post to her Instagram stories on Thursday, Underwood posted a post-workout selfie along with her stats for her first spring run amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"First run of the season," Underwood wrote. "4.35 miles in 52 minutes (OK, so I walked a little). Something to build on!" Back in April, Underwood had shared another photo on Instagram celebrating an outdoor workout. "When the weather is nice, outdoor workouts are a must," she wrote, adding hashtags for #ChooseYou #StayThePath. It's unclear what workout she was doing at the time, although her recent post implies it wasn't running.

(Photo: Carrie Underwood/Instagram)

The recent selfie also comes after weeks of Instagram stories set from the comfort of Underwood's home gym that she's posted throughout the quarantine. The clips often include her husband, Mike Fisher, including a sped-up video set to "Kickstart My Heart" by Motley Crue while the couple worked out together. "Doing the [Fit 52] workout with the hubs this morning...in hyper-speed!!!" Underwood wrote. "Had to set it to one of my most favorite hype songs ever!" Along with tagging the Motley Crue account, she added hashtags for #KickStartMyHeart, #FindYourPath #StayThePath and #Fit52.

Fit 52 is a reference to her Fit52 app, which gives fans the option to follow along with Underwood's workout routine. A subscription runs $8 a month or $52 a year and offers workout "paths" based on the user's fitness level with a focus on 30-minute workouts. The app comes in conjunction with her book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul and Get Strong With the Fit52 Life, which came out in March.

"I want to be healthy and fit 52 weeks of the year, but that doesn't mean I have to be perfect every day," she said in the book's description. "This philosophy is a year-round, common-sense approach to health and fitness that involves doing your best most of the time — and by that, I don't mean being naughty for three days and good for four. I mean doing your absolute best most of the time during every week, 52 weeks of the year."

As far as performing, the former American Idol winner will be joining CMT as part of a special Artists of the Year event in June to celebrate those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. Underwood will be joined by Brandi Carlile, Darius Rucker, Tim McGraw and scores of others. It will air Wednesday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.