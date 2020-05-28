Carrie Underwood's Poolside Swimsuit Photo Sets Social Media on Fire
Carrie Underwood lit social media on fire for Memorial Day weekend. After baring her washboard abs while posing in a bikini, the singer made it clear she was ready for Summer. The American Idol winner's poolside selfie featured Underwood wrapped in sunshine, water and happiness. It also comes as many states are reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The sunny snapshot was met with loving excitement from fans of Underwood, and turned out to be the newest venture outside for the country music superstar in recent weeks. Underwood has performed at home several times while quarantined with her family — sharing fun family memories in the meantime — but her social media also captures a few moments of freedom for Underwood.
Earlier in the week she shared a look at her "first run of the season" logging over 4 miles in a little under an hour. She also took up gardening and observing her family during her time inside. But with the heat coming and the pool staring back from outside, it wasn't going to be long before Underwood made it out to it.
Fans of the country star were blown away by the photo and were trying to soak up the vibes that Underwood was giving off with the selfie. Fans were also stunned by how healthy the singer looked in the photo. Scroll down to see some of the best responses.
"Love how happy you look! You're beautiful both inside and out," one fan wrote on Instagram.
"Queen! I have your book and am reading it now," another added.
"Summer we are READY!!!!" a third noted, adding in a passionate love for summer.
"Looking good Carrie! Today feels like summer," another added, joining many who praised the singer's looks.
"Such a cute swim suit," another fan wrote, singling out the swimsuit.
"Absolutely the most beautiful woman," a final commenter added.
