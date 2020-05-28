Carrie Underwood's Poolside Swimsuit Photo Sets Social Media on Fire

Carrie Underwood lit social media on fire for Memorial Day weekend. After baring her washboard abs while posing in a bikini, the singer made it clear she was ready for Summer. The American Idol winner's poolside selfie featured Underwood wrapped in sunshine, water and happiness. It also comes as many states are reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The sunny snapshot was met with loving excitement from fans of Underwood, and turned out to be the newest venture outside for the country music superstar in recent weeks. Underwood has performed at home several times while quarantined with her family — sharing fun family memories in the meantime — but her social media also captures a few moments of freedom for Underwood.

Earlier in the week she shared a look at her "first run of the season" logging over 4 miles in a little under an hour. She also took up gardening and observing her family during her time inside. But with the heat coming and the pool staring back from outside, it wasn't going to be long before Underwood made it out to it.

