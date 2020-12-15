Carrie Underwood brought her holiday album My Gift to the Today show earlier this month, performing the original song "Let There Be Peace." Accompanied by her band, Underwood performed on a stage decorated with Christmas trees, the golden lights of which coordinated with her sequined suit. She was joined by The McCrary Sisters, who provide backing vocals on the song.

"Let There Be Peace" was written by Underwood, Brett James and David Garcia and is one of several original songs on My Gift, which was released in September as Underwood's first full-length holiday project. She has since supported the album with a number of television appearances as well as a holiday special, My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood, which is currently streaming on HBO Max.

While the Grammy winner has been busy gifting her fans with new music this season, she isn't quite as confident when it comes to finding gifts for her own family.

"I am not a good gift-giver," she recently told media, via The Boot. "I feel like I get very overwhelmed. So I'll go to look online — especially this year, I feel like everybody is doing a lot more shopping online — and there are too many options. My brain is like, 'I don't know, I don't know, I don't know!'"

Underwood and husband Mike Fisher share two sons, 5-year-old Isaiah and Jacob, who turns 2 in January, and Isaiah is now well-versed in voicing his Christmas wishes.

"My kids, especially Isaiah now, he'll just tell me what he wants," Underwood shared. "Which isn't that much. He wants little things, like, I think he wanted a Spider-Man water bottle. So that makes it kind of easy. And we always look for things to get the kids outdoors, and they have plenty of toys. Not because we buy them, but I feel like other people buy them toys — so they don't need any more toys!"

"We try to keep it simple," she added of the gift exchange between herself and Fisher. "Usually, my husband and I are like, 'You don't get me anything, I don't get you anything. We're good.' We're together; that's all we need. I'll make dinner — there's my present. And that's also my present for myself because I love to cook."

This year, Underwood did have a specific gift request for her husband, who recently documented his purchase of two cows for his wife. The animals, christened Brownie and Oreo by Isaiah, join the Fisher family's growing farm.