Carrie Underwood's holiday special, My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood, premieres on HBO Max on Dec. 3, and a trailer for the show was released a few days prior on Monday, Nov. 30. The two-minute clip gives fans a look at the festive event, which was filmed on a stage decorated with seasonal props like Christmas trees, gifts and a roaring fire. The special will feature Underwood performing all of the songs from her recently-released holiday album, My Gift, accompanied by a full orchestra and a choir.

For Christmas, I feel like it was always about us being together," the Grammy winner said in the preview. "More than anything, I wanted to make this album full of so much love and so much heart, and we wanted to bring it to life in a visual way. Can't wait for everyone to see it!" The clip showcases a number of Underwood's costume changes, all of which coordinate with the lighting on the set, and of course, her powerful voice. "Every time I'm on stage, it's a gift for me to get to sing," she added. "To be able to sing these songs on this beautiful set, it just really felt amazing."

The trailer also includes an appearance by John Legend, who joined Underwood on stage to sing their duet, "Hallelujah." "Join me beginning Dec 3 as I bring the music from #MyGift to life by performing the entire album with a full orchestra, choir, and a few surprises, on my new @hbomax Christmas special!" Underwood wrote on Instagram on Monday. "I’m so proud of how this turned out and cannot wait for you to see it!"

My Gift contains classic holiday songs as well as original material, and the preview shared footage of Underwood performing songs including the holiday standards "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "O Holy Night" and her originals "Let There Be Peace" and "Christmas Is My Favorite Time of Year."

"I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Playtone and HBO Max to bring My Gift to life," she previously said in a statement. "Just like the album, I hope this special will help bring some much-needed joy and become part of the soundtrack to people’s holiday festivities this year as it streams throughout the season and beyond." My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood will be available to Thursday, Dec. 3 on HBO Max.