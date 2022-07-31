Carrie Underwood Just Covered a Classic Ozzy Osbourne Song

Carrie Underwood is no stranger to showing her love for the harder side of music these days. The country music sensation has covered Guns N' Roses in the past, even taking the stage with frontman Axl Rose during recent performances. But earlier this month, Underwood surprised fans and others with a cover of Ozzy Osbourne from her Apple Music Sessions EP.

The Apple Music exclusive raises the key a bit on Osbourne's classic, but Underwood has no problem singing "Mama, I'm Coming Home" from the metal legend's No More Tears album. Underwood shared how much she respects Osbourne and loves the song in a press release.

"I have always been an Ozzy Osbourne fan, and 'Mama, I'm Coming Home' is one of my all-time favorite songs," Underwood said in the release. "I've always thought it felt a lot like a country song, and I've wanted to cover it for a long time. This was a really fun opportunity for me to be able to finally make that happen. I hope we've done Ozzy proud, and I hope he likes it."

According to Taste of Country, the original Ozzy Osbourne version of the song made it to No. 28 on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 list, making it one of the Black Sabbath founder's more mainstream hits. That said, we wouldn't be complaining too much if Underwood decided to cover "Diary of a Madman" or "Mr. Crowley" at her next concert.

Underwood is still celebrating the release of her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, in June and will hit the road in October for a tour supporting the album. The first show will be in Greenville, South Carolina on Oct. 15 and the tour will run through spring 2023.

Osbourne, on the other hand, is recovering from surgery and his bout with COVID-19. He is also celebrating becoming a new grandfather with his wife Sharon Osbourne, as son Jack welcomed a baby girl with fiancee Aree Gearhart, his first with her and fourth overall. Sister Kelly Osbourne is also expecting her first child, leaving Ozzy looking for ways to spoil the kids with his first gift.

Here's hoping for the best for all as time keeps moving. And let's also hope to see Underwood cover more hard rock and metal tunes. If she ends up busting out some Mercyful Fate or spawning some sort of metal alter-ego as Garth Brooks did with Chris Gaines, we might not recover from the shock.