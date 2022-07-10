Carrie Underwood: What Fans and Critics Think of 'Denim & Rhinestones'

Carrie Underwood won American Idol 17 years ago and hasn't slowed down since her win. Nearly four years after her last solo country release, Cry Pretty, the eight-time Grammy-award winner's latest album Denim & Rhinestones doesn't disappoint after dropping on June 10, 2022. It quickly rose to the top of the iTunes charts, to no surprise from her fans. The album also fared equally as well on the Billboard chart. It debuted at No. 10 on the US Billboard 200, earning 31,000 album-equivalent units courtesy of streaming, including 22,000 pure physical album sales. It became Underwood's tenth US top-10 album – and tenth Top 3 US Country album

The album is coined as a high-energy project with a nostalgic '90s country feel from start to finish. It was an intentional choice on Underwood's part. "I really just wanted to make an album that felt like fun," she said ahead of the album's release, per Country Swag. "I feel like this one ended up being a bigger reflection of me as a person and as an artist. We have a lot of songs that could be considered throwback songs, but they sound super fresh. These are influences that are in me and work their way out, and I just decided this time not to get in their way."

The album is produced by Underwood and David Garcia. It features 12 songs, 11 of which the Underwood co-wrote with the likes of Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey, Ashley Gorley, and Chris DeStefano. As far as her frame of mind going into recording the album and being fully immersed in the wiring process, the "Before He Cheats" singer said: "We covered a lot of ground. Hopefully it'll just make people happy to listen to. It's a very like sing into your hairbrush, in your house, in your room, kind of album, which I think is going to translate well."

Along with the release, Underwood is embarking on an eight-month tour. Jimmie Allen will join her. In the meantime, fans and critics cannot stop praising the album.