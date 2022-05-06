Carrie Underwood Welcomes Axl Rose for Epic Guns N' Roses Duet at Stagecoach 2022

Carrie Underwood's love for late-80s rockers Guns N' Roses is no secret. That's why her band playing "Sweet Child o' Mine" during her Stagecoach Festival set Saturday was not a surprise. The surprise, especially for the audience, was how GNR frontman Axl Rose joined her on the stage. After "Sweet Child o' Mine," the two performed another of Underwood's favorite songs, "Paradise City."

Underwood performed at Stagecoach's Mane Stage in Indio, California, Saturday night, starting with a setlist featuring some of her biggest hits. She sang "Good Girl," "Wasted," "Two Black Cadillacs," "Jesus, Take the Wheel," "Cry Pretty," and more. "Denim & Rhinestones," the title track for her upcoming ninth album, was performed live for the first time. She also dedicated "See You Again" to Noami Judd, who died just hours before taking the stage.

After 16 songs, Underwood changed things up. Her band performed the opening chords to "Sweet Child o' Mine," then she introduced Rose. After that song, Underwood yelled to her audience, "Did you think we were through?" They certainly were not, as they went right into "Paradise City."