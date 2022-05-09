Carrie Underwood Drives Fans Crazy With Rhinestone Outfit in Concert Photo

Carrie Underwood pulled out all the stops for a recent stage show, and she wasn't afraid to make a statement – several, in fact. Underwood headlined this year's Stagecoach music festival in California along with artists like Luke Combs. The American Idol alum put on a spectacular show and displayed equally stunning outfits. She first dazzled in a bead-decorated denim jacket and then wore a matching sequined tank top and daisy duke style shorts to show her distinctive style. Her outfits included a jacket that read "Carriecoach," a bedazzled Guns N' Roses graphic tee, and short denim shorts. In a 2011 interview with US Weekly, the "Before He Cheats" singer said Reese Witherspoon is her ultimate fashion idol. "Reese Witherspoon is just one of my favorites," she said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) "She just seems so normal and I've had the pleasure of being in her company and she's just so sweet. I feel like we kind of have the same body style … we're both shorter and can wear the same kind of things." Underwood's first big studio album since 2018's "Cry Pretty" has the title Denim & Rhinestones, which speaks volumes about her confidence in that direction. Referencing her flashy outfit, she said, "I practice what I preach, people," as she introduced the album's title track.

Denim & Rhinestones My new album Denim & Rhinestones is a reflection of many of the different kinds of music that have influenced me as an artist, and we had so much fun making it! Here is a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album!💜💎 #DenimAndRhinestones Pre-order:https://t.co/IkH4toLzf2 pic.twitter.com/AOOORmelfP — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 8, 2022 Considering her flashy onstage style, it seems fitting that Underwood would call her upcoming ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones. She revealed the album's cover, on which she's suitably clad in a glamorous dress of denim and rhinestones in front of a sparkly, purplish background. The artist released her first single, also called Denim & Rhinestones, and of course, her fandom is in unanimous agreement: Underwood could make a nursery rhyme sound good. A Twitter user compliments the track and reveals that Underwood is something of their fashion idol. "Such a cool tune! I've been practice it and I'm working on creating my own denim n rhinestone jack. You inspire me so much CU. Keep up the great work and God bless. :)," they said. Such a cool tune! I’ve been practice it and I’m working on creating my own denim n rhinestone jack. You inspire me so much CU. Keep up the great work and God bless. :) — Brent Minton (@BMINTCondtion) April 29, 2022 Underwood is certainly treading unfamiliar territory with her new album, Denim & Rhinestones replacing her usual twangy tunes with an infectious '80s melody overlaid with her powerhouse vocals. In a recent interview, she discusses the diverse "musical influences" that are pervasive in her most recent work. "We cover a lot of ground on this album. We have a lot of songs that have a bit of a 'throwback' feel," Carrie Underwood told Stage Right Secrets."But they sound super fresh. I grew up listening to so many different kinds of music and that is extremely evident in this body of work. One fan is clearly catching on to her efforts, tweeting,"YESSSS Carrie! Bring out ALL the influences! We hear them! We love them! iCAN'T WAIT! ✨🖤✨." YESSSS Carrie! Bring out ALL the influences! We hear them! We love them! iCAN'T WAIT! ✨🖤✨ pic.twitter.com/HoXtJ2XLcf — IG: @KingMaxMcQueen (@maxthegemini) April 8, 2022 Of course, it appears there is nothing Underwood can do to disappoint her faithful flock. As one fan gushed, "Can't wait until June 10! You've shined from the very beginning, Carrie. You're basically working your way towards Legend status, progressively like Dolly did. Love You! 💯 💞💞" Can't wait until June 10! You've shined from the very beginning Carrie. You're basically working your way towards Legend status, progressively like Dolly did.

Love You! 💯 💞💞 — Mary Ó Súilleabháin (Sullivan) (@marys731) April 9, 2022 prevnext

Church Bells Are Sparkling New outfit change tonight for CHURCH BELLS 🔔🔥🤩😍 @carrieunderwood @Stagecoach #Stagecoach pic.twitter.com/tR5vIGOq0u — @itscarriekingdom (@itcarriekingdom) May 1, 2022 A fan favorite, the song "Church Bell" was a well-received addition to the Stagecoach set, and of course, Underwood had to augment the performance with a fabulous costume. Unfortunately, some technical issues occurred, but ever the professional, Underwood powered through them regardless. Church Bells !! Get it together sound people !! One thing for sure no one can accuse @carrieunderwood of lip syncing pic.twitter.com/tsepmqj6lj — Brit (@crazyAngelCU) May 1, 2022 One fan felt the mishap only proved Underwood's superiority as a vocal Queen. "Church Bells !! Get it together sound people !! One thing for sure no one can accuse @carrieunderwood of lip syncing," they said. I’m wondering if the mic malfunction wasn’t related to the costume change somehow — Carly (@carlyswimmom) May 1, 2022 One user theorizes about the cause of the mishap, writing, "I'm wondering if the mic malfunction wasn't related to the costume change somehow." prevnext

Underwood/Axel Supremacy Watch Carrie Underwood and Axel Rose perform at Stagecoach 🎶https://t.co/ODIrJtqcYV — Chron (@chron) May 2, 2022 As a Guns N' Roses fan, Underwood understands that the only way to show your devotion is with a band T-shirt. Except, of course, hers was stylishly modified, for a pure Rocker Girl outfit. She wore it while performing the opening verse and chorus of "Sweet Child O' Mine" with her band, before telling the crowd: "Welcome to the greatest night of my life. Give it up for Axl Rose!" They went straight into "Paradise City" during which Underwood told the audience, "You thought we were finished?" The former "American Idol" winner then brought out a special guest, Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose, and the pair did rockin' duets of his band's hit songs "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Paradise City." "Welcome to the greatest night of my life," Underwood told the crowd when introducing Rose. "Give it up for Axl Rose!" The surprise appearance was a huge hit, and her fans gave high marks for the rocker chic as well. One Twitter user has an enthusiastic, but odd, request for the country music star: "@carrieunderwood can I have your shirt after you wash it please. Loved you and Axel at Stagecoach." @carrieunderwood can I have your shirt after you wash it please. Loved you and Axel at Stagecoach pic.twitter.com/ax90QgpFfy — James Taylor (@757musicJames) May 1, 2022 Another fan clearly overcome by Underwood's...everything: "Oh my word! @carrieunderwood performance at #Stagecoach #YouTube was spectacular! I must have the Guns n Roses shirt she wore! All her outfits were fabulous! She is simply incredible!! 🥰🥰 give me all the rhinestones!!!! 💍💍💍💍." Oh my word! @carrieunderwood performance at #Stagecoach #YouTube was spectacular! I must have the Guns n Roses shirt she wore! All her outfits were fabulous! She is simply incredible!! 🥰🥰 give me all the rhinestones!!!! 💍💍💍💍 pic.twitter.com/MckPQTHYn4 — Angela Walters (@aawalters91) May 1, 2022 Others rejoiced at the realization of having an item worn by a celebrity hanging in their closet. Celebrities, just like us! "I have the same GN'R shirt as @carrieunderwood. Wonder if she also got it at Hot Topic like I did 😆." I have the same GN'R shirt as @carrieunderwood. Wonder if she also got it at Hot Topic like I did 😆 https://t.co/CYBwKD2fWv — Appetite For Distortion (@TheAFDPodcast) May 1, 2022 prevnext

Like a Rhinestone Cowgirl @carrieunderwood wore an oversized denim jacket embellished with multicolour crystals from #DGLight, the #DGSS22 collection, during her headlining performance at the 2022 @stagecoach festival.



Styled by Emma Trask

#DGCelebs #DolceGabbana pic.twitter.com/FjDe8cVUDD — Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) May 5, 2022 Underwood's bedazzled denim jacket was definitely one of the style highlights of the night. Dolce & Gabbana later took credit for the item, tweeting that the jacket was a part of their Spring/Summer 2022 collection. Her fans were suitably impressed, with one person tweeting, "@carrieunderwood is there links to those AMAZING jackets you had on last night at at @Stagecoach !!!! I am gonna every one! And especially gonna need one for when you head out touring again!!!" @carrieunderwood is there links to those AMAZING jackets you had on last night at @Stagecoach!!!! I am gonna every one! And especially gonna need one for when you head out touring again!!! 😍👏🏻🍾 — Jessica Audette (@jaudette32) May 1, 2022 Another fan wanted a jacket as well, but not for themselves. "@carrieunderwood great job tonight! If you are not going to use that jacket anymore, I'd love to give it to my wife. Just sayin.'" @carrieunderwood great job tonight! If you are not going to use that jacket anymore, I’d love to give it to my wife. Just sayin’ #stagecoach #carrieunderwood — Graham Burris (@GrahamDogg) May 1, 2022 One Twitter user was simply stumped as to how Underwood could perform in those flamboyant outfits without becoming a viral meme. "Quite frankly, I am just impressed that Carrie Underwood didn't trip on the long denim fringe on the jacket," they said. Quite frankly, I am just impressed that Carrie Underwood didn't trip on the long denim fringe on the jacket. #Stagecoach — Vanessa Franko (@vanessafranko) May 1, 2022 prevnext