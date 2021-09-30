Carrie Underwood Snaps a Gym Selfie in Ab-Baring Workout Outfit

Carrie Underwood is known for her athletic figure, and the country star recently took to Instagram to show off her toned abs during a recent workout. Underwood is so devoted to fitness that she has her own app, Fit52, and workout clothing line, Calia by Carrie, which both got a plug in the post. “Happy Monday! Kicking the week off with a Fit52 workout and a new Calia by Carrie pattern,” she wrote, adding the hashtags “New Week,” “Monday Motivation,” and “Stay The Path.”

Friends and fans filled her comments section with admiration. “You are rocking the cute new outfit but all I see are abs,” wrote one follower. “Goals,” stated another. “Looking amazing as always,” gushed another. “Meanwhile I’m eating ice cream when this popped up on my feed,” joked another follower.

While Underwood’s fans are still supporting online, the “Cowboy Casanova” singer has faced some backlash after supporting an anti-mask message on Twitter. Underwood came under fire for liking the message in mid-August. It was revealed that her Twitter account liked a tweet from conservative commentator Matt Walsh, who posted a video of himself denouncing mask mandates in Nashville schools. In the video, he speaks at a Nashville school board meeting and shares several false statements about the COVID-19 pandemic. At one point, he claimed that COVID-19 poses “almost no threat to our kids at all” (NPR has reported that child hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are increasing amid the rise of the delta variant). He also compared making children wear masks in school to “child abuse.”

While Underwood has not yet spoken out on the controversy, many of her fans have. One individual wrote, “It’s not just that Carrie Underwood liked an anti-mask tweet. It’s that Carrie Underwood liked an anti-mask tweet from Matt Walsh, one of those most negligently histrionic voices on the topic of protecting kids from COVID.” Another weighed in, “So Carrie Underwood is an anti-masker? Jesus take the wheel indeed.”