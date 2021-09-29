Carrie Underwood Reacts to Ohio State Marching Band’s Version of One of Her Hits

American Idol winner Carrie Underwood is satisfied with The Ohio State University’s Marching Band’s recent performance. The band took a stab at Underwood’s hit single ‘Cowboy Casanova’ during the Ohio State vs. Akron game during the past weekend. The ‘Before He Cheats’ singer tweeted “Awesome!” alongside a video snippet of the band’s performance, which also featured a drum major getting a twirling feature and backflip.

The band responded to Underwood’s retreat via Twitter writing, “Glad you approve, Carrie! Thanks for showing us some love! #GoBucks.” Underwood’s fans were equally excited. Per The Outsider, one fan responded on Twitter writing, “Carrie getting the love yet again….Our Alabama band needs to do the same!!” Another fan added “Wow. I wish we would’ve done cool things like this when I was in band.”

‘Cowboy Casanova was released in September 2009. The song was written by Underwood, Mike Elizondo, and Brett James. It was released as the lead single from her third studio album, Play On. The single sold over 2 million copies, making it the fourth-biggest single of her Underwood’s career behind 2005’s ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’, 2005’s ‘Before He Cheats,’ and 2012’s ‘Blown Away.’

The song became Underwood’s eighth No. 1 country single in the country. The single has since been certified 2x’s Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Billboard Magazine praised the song favorably, noting “it gives [Underwood] the chance to display the sassy side of her musical persona, which made her previous hit ‘Before He Cheats’ such an impact record. Blessed with a versatile set of pipes that make the best of any tune, Underwood shines on this steamy upbeat number.”

Underwood has sold over 70 million record copies worldwide. She currently stands as the highest certified female country artist of all time on the RIAA’s Top Artists (Digital Singles) ranking. As a female country singer, she has more number-one entries on the Billboard Country Airplay chart than anyone else, with 15 in total.