Celebrities are no strangers to social media drama. As Buzzfeed noted, Carrie Underwood and Lion King star Billy Eichner apparently have some social media drama of their own. Eichner recently shared that Underwood blocked him on Twitter, and he had the best reaction to the situation.

As Eichner himself stated, it's unclear why Underwood blocked him on Twitter. Additionally, it's unclear when exactly she blocked him on the social media platform. Although, he did share this fact as the country singer has come under fire for liking an anti-mask tweet. The comedian made mention of this controversy in his tweet but stressed that he hadn't even touched upon the anti-mask tweet controversy on the social media platform.

He wrote that he didn't tweet about her liking the anti-mask message, continuing to explain, "She had ALREADY blocked me!" The Billy on the Street personality isn't at all frustrated by the block. In fact, he's taking it in stride and has even jokingly referred to it as one of his "proudest moments." Eichner continued, "I’m now taking a little Twitter break because honestly this is one of the proudest moments of my career and it will be hard to top. Love you all." Eichner's tweet about the matter appears to have since been deleted.

As for the anti-mask tweet controversy, Underwood came under fire for liking the message in mid-August. It was revealed that her Twitter account liked a tweet from conservative commentator Matt Walsh, who posted a video of himself denouncing mask mandates in Nashville schools. In the video, he speaks at a Nashville school board meeting and shares several false statements about the COVID-19 pandemic. At one point, he claimed that COVID-19 poses "almost no threat to our kids at all" (NPR has reported that child hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are increasing amid the rise of the delta variant). He also compared making children wear masks in school to "child abuse."

While Underwood has not yet spoken out on the controversy, many of her fans have. One individual wrote, "It’s not just that Carrie Underwood liked an anti-mask tweet. It’s that Carrie Underwood liked an anti-mask tweet from Matt Walsh, one of those most negligently histrionic voices on the topic of protecting kids from COVID." Another weighed in, "So Carrie Underwood is an anti-masker? Jesus take the wheel indeed."