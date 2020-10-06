Carrie Underwood Earns Another No. 1 Album With 'My Gift'

✖

Carrie Underwood has returned to the top of the charts with her newly-released holiday album, My Gift, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country, Christian and Holiday charts this week. My Gift is Underwood's eighth straight album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and also debuted at No. 1 on the U.K. and Canadian country charts.

"I’ve always wanted to make a Christmas album and it’s been a long time coming," Underwood previously said in a statement. "I knew this would be my next music project after wrapping my tour last year, and I think it’s turned out to be the perfect time for an album like this, in this period of such personal and spiritual reflection. For me, it’s more important than ever to focus on the true meaning of Christmas in a project like this. Even though it has been a tough year for all of us, sometimes I feel like the greatest realizations can be inspired by the most difficult times, and make us more grateful for the things we do have and for what truly matters."

My Gift is the American Idol winner's first full-length holiday album and features a number of classic songs as well as new originals. The project includes two collaborations, one with John Legend and another with Underwood's 5-year-old son, Isaiah, who joined her on "Little Drummer Boy."

Underwood told Today that she got emotional after hearing Isaiah's voice on the song for the first time and was "the proudest mom in the world" during their recording sessions together. "I was in the booth with him and trying to get him to access all his little 5-year-old emotions, which he can totally do on his own... When I heard the song back with his sweet little voice on it, I was laughing and crying, just so many emotions," she said. "I'm so proud of him."

See the album's full track list below and stream My Gift here.

1. Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee (Traditional)

2. O Come All Ye Faithful (Traditional)

3. Let There Be Peace (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia)

4. Little Drummer Boy (featuring Isaiah Fisher) (Harry Simeone, Henry Onorati, Katherine Davis)

5. Sweet Baby Jesus (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia)

6. Hallelujah (with John Legend) (John Stephens aka John Legend, Toby Gad)

7. O Holy Night (Traditional)

8. Mary, Did You Know? (Buddy Greene, Mark Lowry)

9. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Ralph Blane, Hugh Martin)

10. Away In A Manger (Traditional)

11. Silent Night (Traditional)