Carrie Underwood to Launch New fit52 App in Tandem With ‘Find Your Path’ Book

Along with Carrie Underwood‘s upcoming new Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the fit52 Life book, the singer just announced she will also launch a new fit52 app! Available on March 2 — one day ahead of the book’s release — the app will offer “a variety of fresh workouts and personalized ‘Paths’ that align with the realities of modern-life, making it easy to fit a workout into a busy schedule,” according to a press release.

Underwood designed the app along with her longtime trainer, Evie Overland, who often joins the country star on the road. In addition to workouts, the app will also offer community support and help users track their own fitness goals.

Recommending workout paths based on your personal fitness levels and preferences, every workout is different and based on the virtual playing cards you are dealt, per the release. Similarly to a deck of playing cards, each card features a suit, indicating a targeted muscle group to hit.

“Each card also has a video to demonstrate the specific exercise and the card value equates to the number of reps to perform. There are thousands of workout combinations to challenge you. You may even have to do the same exercise several times in a row. It’s all luck of the draw!” the press release states. “At the end of your workout, you can save it, share a photo with friends, and see a summary of your progress. You will be amazed at what you accomplished. One thing is for sure, you will never be bored!”

With tailored, fresh workouts available for the fitness fiends and fans looking to partake in a healthy lifestyle and more decks to come, every workout is different providing a fun, full-body workout that can be completed in as little as 30 minutes.

Helping to keep you motivated as you create personal goals to your own fitness level and lifestyle, fit52 promotes wellness with fun milestones and achievements, such as card streaks and workout challenges, helping users achieve their fitness goals. The workouts used in the app are very similar to how Underwood exercises in real life, with a lot of variety to keep her interested and entertained.

“I have to switch up my workout routine often or else I get really bored, so I base it around what I naturally feel like doing during that time of year,” Underwood told InStyle. “In the winter, when I just want to cozy up inside and eat carbs, I do mainly indoor exercises like weight lifting. Then, when the weather turns warm and I’m more motivated to get outside and be active, I shift to cardio. My philosophy is to build muscle while you’re covered up in the cold months so you can show it off once spring arrives.”

The 36-year-old also admits she has had to change which exercise she does as she enters her late 30s.

“I’ve definitely changed my approach to fitness as I’ve gotten older,” Underwood said. “In my 20s I was all about cardio and anything that made me sweat. Now that I’m [almost] 37 and have two kids, I’m focused on getting the most out of my workout time. I do lower-impact exercises with higher weights, and I try to maximize each and every rep. I like doing leg presses and weighted squats. These days it’s less about the burpees and sprinting around — my knees can’t always handle that.”

Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life will be released on March 3. The singer will head to Las Vegas in April, where she is nominated for two ACM Awards, for both Female Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Isabela Farinella (The Rose Group)