Carrie Underwood Is Hard at Work in New Photo Teasing New CALIA Designs

✖

The world may be under the threat of a global pandemic, but that hasn't stopped Carrie Underwood from getting to work on her CALIA by Carrie Underwood line. On Tuesday, the country singer posted a photo of herself hard at work designing some new pieces for her athleisure line. It's been over five years since Underwood launched her activewear line, as CALIA by Carrie Underwood was originally released in March 2015.

On Instagram, Underwood posted a photo of herself checking out some of her latest CALIA designs. In the snap, the "Cry Pretty" singer wears a simple white top with stylish purple leggings. As she noted in her caption, even though there's still a coronavirus pandemic going on, she has been able to continue to work on her activewear line virtually. She captioned the photo by writing, "Who’s ready for some new @CALIAbyCarrie? Getting it done through virtual design meetings!" She ended the message by including some of her traditional CALIA hashtags including "#StayThePath" and "#ChooseYou."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Sep 29, 2020 at 8:22am PDT

As previously stated, Underwood's CALIA line came out back in 2015. Over five years later, her business is still going strong. Back in December 2019, the singer opened up about creating her line, explaining that she wanted to make sure that it is size inclusive and comfortable for everyone to wear. "I've had several occasions where women would come through meet and greet lines and say, 'You inspired me,'" Underwood told PEOPLE. "They'd be wearing Calia head to toe, and they'd be like, 'You inspired me and I got into the gym. I started walking. I started changing my diet, and I feel so much better. I lost this much weight.'"

Underwood continued to say that she enjoys creating the different designs for her CALIA line and that she loves to hear feedback from those who have been inspired to become a healthier version of themselves with the help of her clothing. "It's fun being creative and it's fun making clothes that I love to wear," she continued. "But then you see how people are using them in lives, and taking ownership over their health and feeling better about themselves." Underwood is fully aware that everyone is on their own path regarding their health, which is why her line runs from XS to XXXL. She added, "We're not all size zeros. We're different shapes, sizes, ages. It's important to encourage people and be a part of people's journeys, no matter where they are in those journeys."