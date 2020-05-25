Carrie Underwood's Fiery Bikini Photo Has Fans Wanting More — Here's How to Get That Swimsuit

✖

Carrie Underwood set social media ablaze over the weekend with her bikini photo while sitting poolside. Underneath the picture, the "Southbound" singer posed a question for her fans in the caption, writing, "Is it summer yet?" The comments quickly began to add up, with many of them not just answering that they are, indeed, ready to start the summer, but complementing and asking where they can purchase the outfit she was wearing.

Underwood's full get-up comes courtesy of her CALIA by Carrie Underwood clothing line. The top, which is a women's ladder back bikini top, runs for $45 on the website. The women's wide banded rib bikini bottom follows up at $35. So for just $80, those fawning over Underwood's look can be right there with her. Her comments on the post would suggest many of her followers may be opening up their wallets, "So cute! Definitely going to get this," one user commented. Another responded, "I need to get this bathing suit top now." A few even seemed to have jumped in on buying the outfit already, with one writing, "So excited I finally ordered my suit today!"

In December, Underwood explained in an interview with PEOPLE how one of the most significant benefits she has seen from putting together her own fashion line has been the inspiration she has created in others. She shared that at many meet-and-greets, fans come up to her and tell her how she got them motivated to join the gym and focus on themselves. She noted that making clothes and being a part of that process has been fun, but nothing compares to when "you see how people are using them in lives, and taking ownership over their health and feeling better about themselves."

Underwood created her fashion line about 10 years after winning American Idol. Speaking to Fortune, Underwood explained that her decision to get into this industry came as a result of herself struggling to fit the right gym attire. She said there was a "gap in the market" at the time, noting how when she would go to buy clothes to work out in, things were "highly technical and unattractive" or entirely on the other end of the spectrum, pretty but "won't do me much good in the gym."