Carrie Underwood Is Proud of How Her CALIA Fashion Line Inspires Other Women

When Carrie Underwood launched her own CALIA fashion line in 2015, she wanted to create a line of clothes that was both functional and fashionable. But she never imagined how much the clothing would not only make women feel good, but inspire them to work harder than ever on their own physical fitness as well.

“I’ve had several occasions where women would come through meet and greet lines and say, ‘You inspired me,’” Underwood told PEOPLE. “They’d be wearing Calia head to toe, and they’d be like, ‘You inspired me and I got into the gym. I started walking. I started changing my diet, and I feel so much better. I lost this much weight.’”

“It’s fun being creative and it’s fun making clothes that I love to wear,” she continued. “But then you see how people are using them in lives, and taking ownership over their health and feeling better about themselves.”

The Oklahoma native, who admits she struggled to get back in shape after the birth of her second son Jacob, understands that everybody is on their own path, which is why her clothing line runs from XS to XXXL.

“We’re not all size zeros,” Underwood acknowledged.”We’re different shapes, sizes, ages. It’s important to encourage people and be a part of people’s journeys, no matter where they are in those journeys.”

The busy mother of two makes exercise a priority in her life, as much to show sons Isaiah and Jacob as to take care of herself.

“It’s been more about health, and being strong, and setting a good example for my kids, and working out because it makes me feel good,” Underwood explained. “And just kind of shifting my mindset about why I’m into health and fitness.”

Underwood has juggled working with working out for most of her adult life, ever since her life became a busy whirlwind after winning American Idol in 2005. In hindsight, Underwood wishes she had taken more time to soak it in, especially in the early years.

“I kind of always say I wish I’d taken more pictures along the way,” Underwood recalled to PEOPLE. “I multitask everything. I’m always go, go, go. I’m always juggling everything, and I feel like I’m a lot better now at kind of enjoying the moment.”

Underwood has yet to announce tour plans in 2020. Her latest single, “Drinking Alone,” is in the Top 40.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for SiriusXM