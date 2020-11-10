Carrie Underwood Enjoys 'Sunny Autumn Day' as She Shows off Casual CALIA Look

✖

Carrie Underwood enjoyed the sunny weather on Monday. Of course, she did so in true, CALIA style. On Instagram, the singer posted a photo of herself donning some of the pieces from her CALIA by Carrie Underwood athleisure line while posing outside on the nice fall day.

In the snap, Underwood dons a white top and gray-patterned leggings to complete her low-key yet fashionable look. As she noted in her caption for the post, the "Cry Pretty" singer is "Taking in a sunny autumn day!" She went on to tag her athleisure line as well as a couple of captions associated with it, "#StayThePath" and "#ChooseYou." Underwood's latest post comes a little over a week after she announced that her CALIA line would be featured in pop-up stores across the country. On Oct. 28, she announced on Instagram that there would be pop-up CALIA stores in cities such as Austin, Santa Monica, and Nashville. But, you'll have to visit one of the locations sometime in the near future if you wish to see the athleisure line up close and personal. Underwood noted that these locations would be open through Dec. 31.

The rollout of pop-up stores marked a major milestone for Underwood's brand. She launched her line with CALIA back in 2015. Ever since she launched the line, which is size inclusive and comfortable for anyone to wear, it has only continued to grow. The country singer even frequently shares updates, and teases new designs, on Instagram for all of her fans to follow along with. Back in December 2019, Underwood engaged in an interview with PEOPLE in which she spoke about how far her work with CALIA has come. During the interview, the 37-year-old said that she is fully aware that everyone is on their respective health journeys, which is why she made sure that her CALIA line was accessible for everyone.

"It's fun being creative and it's fun making clothes that I love to wear," she continued. "But then you see how people are using them in lives, and taking ownership over their health and feeling better about themselves." Underwood added, "We're not all size zeros. We're different shapes, sizes, ages. It's important to encourage people and be a part of people's journeys, no matter where they are in those journeys."