Carrie Underwood's Bright 'Stay the Path' Look Has Fans Applauding the Country Star

Carrie Underwood knows a thing or two about stunning red carpet looks, but the country singer most genuinely keeps it real when it comes to glowing fun and trendy athleisure wear. The Grammy award-winning musician's passion for fitness and working out has found immense success alongside her athletic apparel line, CALIA by Carrie Underwood and it's her latest look featuring refreshing workout items that has fans applauding.

In a post shared Saturday from CALIA by Carrie's official Instagram, Underwood is seen sporting a cool look pairing her collection's ribbed sleeve shirt in pale lime with a high-rise printed pair of leggings. "When you make time to [Choose You], you're better for it," the caption read alongside the hashtag, "stay the path."

"So true and I love your outfit," one fan wrote alongside a heart emoji as another echoed the sentiment, "Love love love this set!" Others chimed in as well, praising the look with comments ranging from, "That outfit is adorable! Love the yellow," while others wrote, "Such a pretty outfit!" and "Love this outfit! Especially the pants!"

The post racked up more than 11,000 likes from fans as of this writing with many applauding her style, while others were asking where they too could get the exact look from. Available at her official website CALIA by Carrie Underwood, the items are also available at Dick's Sporting Goods and are currently a steal for those looking to emulate the country queen's workout style.

Currently retailing for $40, the Flow Rib Crew Long Sleeve Shirt that Underwood is wearing in "Suisse Lime" is available for both regular and plus sizes. Also available in the pure black color, the top is a regular fit long sleeve shirt featuring a crew neckline, measuring 24" in length. As the perfect transition top from the gym to on-the-go, the flowy silhouette with ribbed details features moisture-wicking technology accentuated with a super soft feel for comfort and ease. For more details on this item, head to Dick's Sporting Goods for more.

As seen on Underwood, the top pairs perfectly with the Essential High Rise Placed Print Leggings, retailing for $70 and available in both regular and plus sizes in the color, "Midnight Bloom Nine Iron." The tight fit leggings feature a smoothing high-rise waistband with a 7/8 inseam and a power mesh layer for support. Not to mention, with functional elements like a zip pocket and performance comfort, the BODYBREEZE moisture-wicking properties will work to keep your dry and light. For more details on this item, head to Dick's Sporting Goods for more.

While the "Southbound" singer and songwriter has been cooped up indoors during much of this year due to the pandemic, she has been keeping active, fitness-wise and encouraging fans to do the same. In addition to her debut book, Find Your Path: Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong With the Fit52 Life — currently on sale for $14.98 on Amazon as of this writing — Underwood has been helping fans get in shape and stay healthy with her fitness app, fit52.

The 37-year-old stopped by the TODAY Show on March 3 to discuss the health and fitness book, which highlights her own journey from struggling with fluctuating weight to finding a balance that works for her –– and one that will likely work for others, too.

"That is a passion of mine, and I've been falling more and more in love with it over the past 15 years really," Underwood said, adding that her idea sparked after launching her CALIA apparel fitness line. "People would say, 'You should write a book,' because I really love health and fitness, and I geek out over articles and trends and things like that, so we went for it just to see how it would turn out."

Underwood admitted she was "really proud of it," adding how she also collaborated with some contributors that are "friends" of hers. "They're the experts in working out and nutrition," she said. "It was such a wonderful passion project."

