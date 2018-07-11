Carrie Underwood Celebrates 8-Year Anniversary With Husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher celebrated their eight-year wedding anniversary with a collection of adorable selfies.

The country superstar took to Instagram Tuesday to share the selfies of herself and Fisher while celebrating the special day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Here’s to 8 years, babe!” Underwood wrote on the caption for the gallery. “Where does the time go?! I love you today more than yesterday… which was more than the day before… and so on and so forth. Here’s to many more years together! ❤️ you!”

The photos show the pair, with Carrie sporting wavy hair and a necklace with a heart-shaped charm while Fisher rocked a patterned button-down shirt and a fresh haircut.

In the second photo both of them gave kissy faces to the camera.

The images made fans feel for the couple, flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages.

“Congratulations to you!” one user wrote.

“Happy Anniversary to such a blessed couple! Tomorrow is my daughter’s 9th anniversary!🙏💕💞❤🙏🙏🙏🍾 Here’s to many more filled with blessings, love and laughter❤🙏🙏” another one gushed.

“Happy Anniversary and may God continue to bless your marriage,” a third commenter wrote.

Underwood and Fisher met back in 2008 and began dating, with the Nashville Predators player popping the question in December 2009. They married in July 2010 in Georgia and welcomed son Isaiah five years later.

The couple is very active on social media, often gracing fans with adorable selfies and playful posts giving insight into their relationship.

Underwood recently made headlines when she shared a hilarious video of Fisher singing her hit single “Cry Pretty.”

“You going to start your new career as a country singer, babe?” Underwood asks from the passenger seat.

“I’ve heard that many times,” Fisher says before going back to singing “Nooooo.”

The song is the first single and title track for Underwood’s sixth studio album, which she wrote with The Love Junkies.

“The first single is a song I love so much and can’t wait to share with you,” Underwood said in a statement in April. “The title refers to when emotions take over and you just can’t hold them back. It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life. It’s emotional. It’s real. And it ROCKS!”

Cry Pretty the album comes out on Sept. 14.

Fisher is an NHL veteran and reached the Stanley Cup Finals with the Nashville Predators after the 2016-17 season. He retired after the series, but returned to the Predators halfway through the 2017-18 season. After they lost in the playoffs to the Winnipeg Jets, Fisher announced his plans to retire for good.

But the selfies, hopefully, will keep on coming!