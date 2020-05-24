Carrie Underwood's Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

Carrie Underwood set her followers' Instagram feeds on fire Sunday when she snapped a "pool ready" bikini photo. The snap saw the "Before He Cheats" singer posing outdoors during Memorial Day weekend, as she wore a sunhat, floral bikini top and red swimsuit bottoms. This image was a big hit with her followers as it garnered likes from more than 423,000 Instagram users. While it was popular and an example of a celebrity celebrating the holiday while self-isolating, it was far from the first time Underwood had shown off her bikini body for Instagram.

Through the years, the American Idol alum has shown off plenty of beach-ready looks, most often while wearing two-piece selections. Underwood, who is also known for her fitness wear brand CALIA, has been one of the most consistently stylish when it some to summer swimsuits. Scroll through to see some of Underwood's best bikini moments through the years, including her recent Memorial Day Weekend snap.