How Stars Are Celebrating Memorial Day Weekend 2020

By John Connor Coulston

Memorial Day weekend is a long weekend that many Americans look forward too. Many people hit the beach, grill out, have social gatherings or head out on the town. However, those activities will not be options for many this year. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, numerous states (or at least cities) are still under stay-at-home orders. These restrictions apply to everyone, including the rich and famous, so, as we've seen on Instagram, many celebrities are opting to sit down celebrations or just mark the special weekend at home.

Some are laying out by their pools, enjoying time riding around or staying in shape. Some are even traveling to areas where governments have eased lockdown restrictions to celebrate. However, it seems like everyone is just trying to enjoy a bit of nice summer weather from a safe distance. Scroll through to see how some stars are marking Memorial Day weekend.

Sofia Vergara

View this post on Instagram

Happy Memorial Day weekend!! 🌞💦

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Carrie Underwood

View this post on Instagram

Is it summer yet? ☀️ #PoolReady #ChooseYou

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

Lizzo

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to summer 2020

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

Odell Beckham Jr.

View this post on Instagram

Took too many L’s.... glad they turned to M’s 😌😊😅

A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on

Ayesha Curry

View this post on Instagram

Took me long enough. 📷 @stephencurry30

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

Eric and Jessie James Decker

View this post on Instagram

My handy man

A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on

Kelli Goss

View this post on Instagram

Happy Saturday! (Still don’t know if that means anything...) Stay safe out there this weekend 💕

A post shared by kelli goss (@kelligoss) on

Start the Conversation

of