Carrie Underwood and Husband Mike Fisher Walk First Red Carpet Together in Years

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher just stepped out together for their first joint red-carpet appearance in over two years.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, attended the Opry 100: A Live Celebration in Nashville on Wednesday, March 19, walking the red carpet together before Underwood performed a tribute to Randy Travis, who welcomed her in 2008 to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

The American Idol judge, 42, looked stunning as she sparkled in a black gown with gold details, which she paired with matching dangly earrings. Meanwhile, the retired NHL player, 44, looked every bit his wife’s perfect date in a coordinating dark suit and matching tie.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher attend NBC’s Opry 100: A Live Celebration at The Grand Ole Opry on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Prior to Wednesday’s date night, the “Cry Pretty” singer last walked the red carpet with her husband in November 2022 for the CMA Awards, where Underwood was nominated for three awards, including Entertainer of the Year.

Fisher, who shares sons Isaiah, 10, and Jacob, 6, with the Grammy winner, has been supportive of her career throughout the years, penning a glowing Instagram post back in 2018 as she was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher attend Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman Auditorium on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Grand Ole Opry)

“God has given you one of the best voices, crazy work ethic and platform you’ve never taken for granted,” he wrote at the time. “You’ve remained humble in all the success and never craved the attention or fame one bit. Thanks for always being the small town girl from Oklahoma even thou your one of the biggest stars! Love you lots!”

More recently, Fisher supported his wife as she sang “America the Beautiful” at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration in January. While Underwood’s performance was plagued with technical difficulties that forced her to sing a cappella, she had her husband and her sons cheering her on at the ceremony inside the U.S. Capitol.