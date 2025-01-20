Carrie Underwood performed “America the Beautiful” during President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday. Despite drawing controversy for agreeing to perform at the event, the American Idol alum went through with the performance. However, she was plagued with a huge technical issue.

The backing music for Underwood briefly began but was immediately cut off. An awkward silence filled the Capitol Rotunda before the crowd began to chatter as the production crew tried to fix the issue. However, Underwood tackled the situation with grace. After awkwardly waiting for a bit, the country music superstar opted to perform the song a capella.

Technical difficulties derail Carrie Underwood's performance pic.twitter.com/2Nh7RhjHPI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2025

“You know the words, help me out here,” Underwood told those in attendance. “The crowd soon joined in, salvaging what could have been a beyond disastrous moment during the nationally televised ceremony. The singer was widely praised for preserving through the technical issues. Read some of the reactions to the moment below.

“Who sabotaged Carrie Underwood? How rude. But the queen carried on regardless.” (source)

“Carrie Underwood is an absolute professional! Outstanding job under pressure and technical difficulties. Such a great voice.” (source)

“hilarious for this to happen to carrie underwood rn” (source)

Carrie Underwood sings 'America the Beautiful' a cappella after the soundtrack didn't turn on.



Perfectly executed. pic.twitter.com/soACoVaRyj — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 20, 2025

“Lol, why are they screwing over Carrie Underwood? Awkward silence…” (source)

“SOMEONE PLUG IN THE AUX CORD FOR OUR QUEEN CARRIE UNDERWOOD!!!” (source)

“Carrie Underwood’s music not working is so funny [crying emoji]” (source)

“I’m glad there was a technical issue. I’d rather hear Carrie Underwood sing a cappella.” (source)

Trump, presenting the Republican party, was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States after previously serving as the 45 POTUS. Despite losing to Joe Biden in the 2020 election, Trump, age 78, succeeded in his next office bid, defeating outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. JD Vance will serve as Trump’s VP.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets U.S. Vice President-elect former Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) as he arrives for inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

