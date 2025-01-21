‘Hissy Fit’: Carrie Underwood Flipped Out Over Inauguration Performance Mishap, Report Claims

Country superstar Carrie Underwood was left fuming after technical difficulties and cramped conditions marred her performance at Donald Trump‘s presidential inauguration, with sources claiming the singer felt disrespected compared to previous inauguration performers like Beyoncé and Lady Gaga.

According to DailyMail.com, the American Idol alum’s rendition of “America The Beautiful” went awry when her backing track malfunctioned during Monday’s ceremony, forcing her to perform a cappella. “Carrie was dissatisfied with her performance at the event, primarily due to the limited space she was given, which left her feeling cramped and uncomfortable,” an insider revealed to the outlet.

The 41-year-old singer reportedly took particular issue with the event’s setup. “She is used to playing at massive venues with a stage to herself. She was not given a stage or a platform even,” the source explained. “She felt like she was literally just in a room with people all around her and a microphone. This threw off the acoustics.”

The awkward moment unfolded when Underwood’s backing track briefly began playing before cutting out completely, leaving an uncomfortable silence in the Capitol Rotunda. The singer attempted to salvage the situation by encouraging audience participation, telling the crowd, “You know the words, help me out here!”

A second source told DailyMail.com that while Underwood was “proud of herself” for preventing “a total disaster,” she remained frustrated with how events unfolded. “Though her performance wasn’t ideal, nor was it what she wanted it to be as she wanted it to go down without a hitch, the fact that there was some awkwardness getting things going just added to the unique nature of it all.”

The technical issues reportedly stemmed from the ceremony’s last-minute relocation indoors due to extreme cold weather predictions. However, this explanation did little to appease Underwood’s concerns about the performance conditions, with sources saying her “anxiety was high throughout the performance.”

Prior to the event, Underwood had defended her decision to perform at the inauguration, releasing a statement saying, “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Sources told DailyMail.com that Underwood viewed the performance as an opportunity to kickstart “a big year” professionally as she joins the judges’ panel for American Idol. “This is something that she is very proud of, and the spin she is putting on it is that she is doing it for America, not specifically for Trump,” an insider revealed. “She wants to unite the country, and music is her way to do that, she is looking broader than any controversies that have come up and will come up.”

Despite Underwood’s reported frustration, social media reaction to her impromptu a cappella performance was largely positive. “Carrie Underwood is an absolute professional! Outstanding job under pressure and technical difficulties. Such a great voice,” one viewer praised on social media. The singer joined a lineup of performers at the inauguration, including the Village People, Lee Greenwood, Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, and Billy Ray Cyrus.