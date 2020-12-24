Relive Caroline Bryan's 12 Days of Pranksmas 2020

Luke Bryan's fans know that his wife, Caroline Bryan, is a master prankster, a talent she has parlayed into a yearly event dubbed the "12 Days of Pranksmas" in which she pranks unsuspecting friends and family members. For her 2020 event, she compiled clips all year long, using the help of friends, some acting skills and her trusty airhorn. Victims included her mother-in-law, assistant and more, though Caroline also found herself on the other side of a few pranks — keep reading for this year's laughs.

Trashed Heisman Pranksmas began with Caroline getting seriously freaked out when her husband teamed up with Tim Tebow to convince her that she has broken the football player's Heisman trophy. "Trashed Heisman," she named the video. "Pranksmas Day 1: Luke convinced me that Tim Tebows's Heisman was trashed and it was pretty much my fault! I think my blood pressure went to an all time high!!"

Rise and Shine Motherclucker! Bryan's mom LeClaire was the subject of Day 2's prank, which featured Caroline employing the sound of a rooster crowing to wake up her mother-in-law. "It's super early in the morning," she whispered to the camera at the start of the clip. "Luke's mom hates to be woken up. She's real grumpy, so we're going to do it anyway."

The Hunt Caroline risked what turned out to be continuing anger from her older son, Bo, when she ruined his day of hunting by making loud noises in a deer stand, aided by a large straw, potato chips and the O'Reilly Auto Parts jingle. She got away with filming the clip by telling Bo that Buck Commander, a hunting group Luke is a part of, wanted footage of him hunting. "Poor guy...I completely ruined his day!" she shared in the caption. "He's still mad at me!!"

Pilot in Training For Day 4, Caroline explained that her sister-in-law, Ellen, "cringes at any uncomfortable situation," so naturally she decided to make a private flight "super awkward- from meditating to PG 'stripping.'" Caroline also took the opportunity to highlight The Brett Boyer Foundation, which Ellen started after her infant daughter, Sadie Brett Boyer, died at 7 months due to complications of Congenital Heart Disease.

The Call Todd Chrisley attempted to prank LeClaire with a phone call about a leak in her house, but LeClaire wasn't taken in that easily. "My crazy friend @toddchrisley thought he was pranking my MIL @leclaire.bryan with a fake phone call about a leak in her home-BUT, she turned it around on him," Caroline captioned the video. "Poor Todd tried to not break, but he cracked! I think he laughed for 20 minutes straight!"

We need a Plunger! A dinner between friends got hilariously awkward when Little Big Town member Phillip Sweet and his wife Rebecca were convinced their appetizer was the reason for comedian Josh Wolf's upset stomach.

The Classic Airhorn Day 7 was a compilation of the simple yet effective airhorn scare, which Caroline wrote that she "never" gets tired of.

Employee of the Month The next upload was a compilation of clips of Caroline scaring her assistant, Nicole, that ended with a video of Caroline convincing Nicole her car had gone missing. "Nicole...she's my right hand, left hand, eyes and ears," Caroline wrote. "But, I'm the a—. I constantly mess with her with the help of the other crew @framigosperfecto. Merry Christmas Nicole!"

Outtakes Day 9 was a selection of extras and outtakes from the year in pranking, starting with a clip of LeClaire getting pantsed. "Day 9: Extras and Outakes," Caroline wrote. "Here are just a few moments of the fun we had this Pranksmas! #pranksmas."

Payback Day 10 saw Caroline on the receiving end of the classic loud-noise prank, which she was subjected to numerous times this year, according to her compilation video. "Pranksmas Day 10: Payback!" her caption read. "Can't say I didn't deserve it.."

Pranksmas winners During the holiday season, Caroline had been running a contest for her followers to send in their best pranks for a chance to win $200, and her Day 11 video was a compilation of some of the best entries. "Thank you to everyone who submitted your videos!" she captioned the post.