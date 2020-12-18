✖

Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline, has become famous for her pranks, a talent she has used to create her yearly "12 Days of Pranksmas," during which she shares daily videos of herself pranking various members of her family. This year's Pranksmas began earlier this week, and one of the first victims was Luke and Caroline's oldest son, 12-year-old Bo.

Caroline explained that she had told Bo that Buck Commander, a group of hunters that includes Bryan and Jason Aldean, asked her to film some footage of Bo hunting. Instead, she used the ruse as an opportunity to prank her son, completely ruining his day. The clip begins with the duo at home, Bo sharing his excitement for a deer he hopes to take down. "We're going after a big 7-point, I'm gonna put on the face paint for her," he says before applying face paint to his mom and telling her, "Don't be loud in the stand, please." "Your mama's quiet," Luke remarks in the background.

Once in the stand, Caroline was the opposite of quiet, loudly drinking from a straw, eating potato chips and singing the O'Reilly Auto Parts jingle, much to her son's dismay. "You're acting like you're not a country girl," he whispered to her. "People are going to be saying on Instagram that you're not."

Bo eventually got so irritated with his mom that he tried to turn off the camera, but Caroline insisted that Buck Commander needed more footage. Bo grew increasingly annoyed throughout the clip, groaning and asking his mom to "Stop," finally exclaiming, "I'm dying. I'm literally dying."

"Pranksmas Day 3: The Hunt," Caroline captioned the video. "I told Bo @officialbuckcommander wanted some hunting footage of him. Poor guy...I completely ruined his day! He’s still mad at me!!" Caroline's caption read. "My boy is serious. Love it," her husband commented.

Other pranks Caroline has shared so far this year include waking her mother-in-law LeClaire Bryan up with a rooster crow early in the morning, making a private flight extremely awkward for her sister-in-law, Ellen, and organizing a group dinner gone wrong. Caroline also found herself the subject of a prank when her husband convinced her she had broken Tim Tebow's Heisman trophy. "Pranksmas is finally here," Luke declared in a comment. "It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Enjoy y’all."