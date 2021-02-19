Blake Shelton Says 'Nobody Is More Shocked' About Engagement to Gwen Stefani Than He Is: 'It Makes No Sense'

✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani became engaged in October after dating for five years, and Shelton just one-upped anyone who might have found themselves surprised by the development. "Nobody is more shocked about this than I am," he told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. "I know people are... it makes no sense."

Colbert was holding a photo of Shelton and Stefani from their engagement, and Shelton joked, "I can see that you're looking at that picture right now and going, 'What the hell happened?'" "And she seems happy about it!" Colbert exclaimed. "At first I thought it was a dare or something! She lost a bet! But she really seems happy here, congratulations." "Bring it on," Shelton replied. "I can take it. I understand, trust me, I understand. You can't blame me for not jumping at the opportunity."

Shelton and Stefani are currently waiting on planning their wedding until all of their family members can be there safely. "I would marry Gwen in the morning," Shelton said. "But the truth is, we want to be able to have, obviously, her parents there, my parents, our families, and until that can happen, we can't even make a plan." He added that he and Stefani "want to do it right."

The "Minimum Wage" singer also offered an update on his recent pledge to lose weight for his wedding, which he had recently made on Luke Bryan's Apple Music Country radio show. "I feel like if you say something like that on a public forum, a platform, then you have kind of obligated yourself to make sure that it gets done," Shelton explained. "It's out there now, and I don't want to disappoint my friends and family. They've heard me say this now in interviews. They're hearing me say it on your show right now that I am going to lose weight for the wedding."

Despite his promise, the Oklahoma native pointed out that it wouldn't behoove him to start quite yet. "We don't know when that's gonna be, so why should I start?" he said. "We don't have a wedding date, so why would I start trying to lose weight already?"

The engaged pair met while coaching on The Voice, and despite what a recent T-Mobile commercial may have insinuated, fellow coach Adam Levine had nothing to do with their coupling, according to Shelton. "Adam would have been upset if he would have known early on, because he comes from the generation where Gwen Stefani was everybody's dream girl," Shelton said. "I was walking on sacred ground." He continued, joking, "So by the time he found out, he's like, 'Man, what the hell! Why didn't you tell me!' I didn't tell you because I didn't want you to mess this up for me."