Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged After 5 Years of Dating: 'Thanks for Saving My 2020'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially engaged! Stefani shared a photo on Instagram on Tuesday, informing fans that Shelton had proposed, and she had said yes. She held up her new ring for fans to see as she and Shelton kissed in what looked like a cozy church alcove.

"Yes please!" Stefani wrote in the caption of her photo, along with a diamind ring emoji and a prayer hand emoji. The singer has been living out a high-profile romance with Shelton since November of 2015, and has been a co-star on NBC's The Voice with him throughout that time as well. Naturally, that has fans of the singing competition show especially invested in their relationship, and they flooded Stefani's post with congratulatory comments on Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram @blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Oct 27, 2020 at 10:09am PDT

"Congratulations!! Love you both," one fan wrote. Another added: "So happy for you!!!" while a third commented: "OMG finally!!! Congratulations! I'm so happy for you!!!"

Shelton posted the same picture on his own Instagram, writing: "Hey [Gwen Stefani] thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life... I love you. I heard a YES!"

The comments on Shelton's post skewed much more to the "it's about time" tone, with fans teasing the country music star for taking so long to propose to Stefani. One wrote: "Congratulations! No offense, but it was about time! So happy for you two!" another added: "I was secretly hoping you guys were already married lol."

This story is developing.