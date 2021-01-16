Blake Shelton Wants to Lose 20 Pounds Before Wedding to Gwen Stefani

✖

Blake Shelton is already preparing for his wedding to Gwen Stefani. As Us Weekly noted, Shelton appeared on Luke Bryan's Apple Music show Party Barn Radio on Thursday, where the topic of his upcoming nuptials to Stefani came up. During the course of the interview, the "God's Country" singer said that he gained some weight while quarantining and now wants to lose around 20 pounds before his wedding day.

When Shelton mentioned that he wanted to lose 20 pounds before his wedding day, the American Idol judge asked his friend what the likelihood of that actually happening would be. Shelton replied, "I feel like if I say 10 [out of 10], I have to do it. So 10. It's out there now. I can't let people down." The Voice coach previously shared that he felt as though he had gained "117 pounds" while quarantining with Stefani and the rest of their family in Oklahoma. At the time, he said that he was "trying to lose weight." But he hasn't exactly seen any results just yet.

“I’ve readjusted all the mirrors in the house, so they look like when you’re taking a selfie from up above because I can’t even stand to look at myself in the mirror,” Shelton joked with Bryan. “So I’ve rearranged them where they’re kind of angled down, looking down on me, so I’m looking up, and it’s not so bad.” Stefani and Shelton confirmed in October 2020 that they were engaged after five years of dating. According to Entertainment Tonight, the country singer made sure that his partner's three kids, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, were a part of the engagement process "every step of the way."

"Blake is very close to Gwen's boys," a source told ET. "They talked it through and Blake made sure they were part of the excitement! Blake had a custom-made engagement ring. He knows the designer and has used them in the past to make bracelets for Gwen." The insider continued to note that Shelton also made sure that Stefani's father was involved, as he asked him for his daughter's hand in marriage. The source added, "Blake's plan to propose to Gwen began by asking her father for her hand in marriage. Gwen is very traditional, so he truly felt that asking her father for approval was the proper thing to do. And her father adores Blake. Gwen has been ready to tie the knot for a long time and Blake knew this was the perfect time."