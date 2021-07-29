Blake Shelton Is 'Proud to Be Married' to Gwen Stefani

✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot on July 3 in Oklahoma, and Shelton opened up about his new wife for the first time since their wedding in a new interview with SiriusXM's Storme Warren this week. "You're not keeping it private when you get married to somebody," he said. "You're announcing to the world, 'Hey, this is my wife, just so everybody knows.'"

"That's why we wear these rings. This is, we're together now," the country star continued, explaining that he feels the same way about the song he wrote for Stefani and performed as his wedding vows to her. "I want people to hear and know." Shelton added that he is "proud to be married to Gwen and so proud of that song." Since their wedding, the famous pair has performed together multiple times, rehearsing at Shelton's Ole Red restaurant in Tishomingo, Oklahoma and getting on stage together at Country Thunder and CMA Summer Jam. They haven't had time to honeymoon just yet, instead spending some "quiet time" together in Oklahoma.

"We still are probably going to [go on a honeymoon]," Shelton shared. "We did have some time after the wedding, just she and I, but you know, we just wanted something calm for a minute and not to run off and then go do something else." Stefani has begun spending more and more time in Oklahoma in the years she and Shelton have been together, and the "Minimum Wage" singer revealed that the state has helped his wife nurture one of her passions.

"Since she's spending more time in Oklahoma, she's realizing that the agriculture part of Oklahoma and the things that you can do, and her passion — outside of music — is flowers," Shelton said. "This past spring, when we had time, we went and planted a few acres of just zinnias... man, we've had all this rain this year and wildflowers — acres of those things. She's in absolute heaven with that. And so she wouldn't have wanted to leave anyway, because she can just literally walk out there and stand in acres of those things."

Shelton's show at Country Thunder in Wisconsin was his first official show since the pandemic, and he admitted that he was nervous about it. "I can't remember being that petrified since maybe in the early days," he said. "I was afraid I was going to forget my words, so then I became obsessed as I'm singing these songs and then I started convincing myself that I don't remember the words." After getting back into the swing of things, Shelton will hit the road on his Friends and Heroes Tour, which resumes next month will run through October.