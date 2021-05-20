Blake Shelton Bringing Back Friends and Heroes Tour for 2021

✖

Blake Shelton's Friends and Heroes Tour will make another return in 2021, with Shelton to begin a 17-date run on Aug. 18. The new tour will begin in Omaha, Nebraska and will close on Oct. 2 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with Shelton to visit 16 cities with a two-night residency in Washington, D.C.

Shelton will be joined by very special guest Lindsay Ell, with special appearances by Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd and Trace Adkins. The "Minimum Wage" singer was out on the road on his Friends and Heroes Tour in 2020 when the pandemic shut down the live concert industry as Shelton was in the middle of preparing for a show, forcing him to reschedule multiple dates on the tour.

"A little over a year ago when the world shut down and we had to postpone the tour, I was already in Omaha getting ready for the show that night," Shelton said in a statement. "I told you we would be back, and I’m thrilled to say we are kicking off the Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour in Omaha. I’m giving everybody in every city plenty of notice – you might as well tell your boss you’re gonna be late to work the next day and pay that babysitter overtime, because we are going to play some country music for y’all until they turn on the lights. And that might not stop us! I’m excited to welcome Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, Trace Adkins and my very special guest Lindsay Ell to the Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour… see you there!"

Tickets for the new dates go on sale on Thursday, June 10 at 10 a.m. local time at www.blakeshelton.com, and rescheduled dates are on sale now. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates and refunds are available if you make a request within 30 days and purchased your tickets through Ticketmaster.

See the full list of tour dates below.

Aug. 18: Omaha, NE / CHI Health Center*

Aug. 20: Denver, CO / Ball Arena*

Sept. 2: Philadelphia, PA / Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 3-4: Washington, D.C. / The Anthem

Sept. 9: Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 10: Evansville, IN / Ford Center

Sept. 11: Rosemont, IL / Allstate Arena*

Sept. 16: North Charleston, SC / North Charleston Coliseum

Sept. 17: Greenville, SC / Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Sept. 18: Duluth, GA / Infinite Energy Center

Sept. 23: St. Louis, MO / Enterprise Center

Sept. 24: Tulsa, OK / BOK Center

Sept. 25: Fort Worth, TX / Dickies Arena

Sept. 30: Grand Rapids, MI / Van Andel Arena

Oct.1: Detroit, MI / Little Caesars Arena*

Oct. 2: Milwaukee, WI / Fiserv Forum*

*Rescheduled date