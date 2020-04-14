Lady Antebellum was the featured artist on Songland's Season 2 premiere on April 13, and the country trio has officially released their winning song, "Champagne Night." The bubbly tune was penned by songwriter Madeline Merlo, Songland mentor Shane McAnallay and several other writers and is all about summer nights in the country and having a whole lot of fun without a lot of funds.

Group members Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood filmed their respective clips for the music video from home, as did a number of fans who are featured in the lighthearted clip. Haywood did some barbecuing with his dog for his portion, Kelley took a bike ride and Scott was joined by her husband, Chris Tyrrell, and oldest daughter Eisele, both of whom were dressed in inflatable blue bumper balls.

"Y'all saw how much goes into the songwriting process on @NBCSongland and what it takes to produce just one song...and we absolutely loved how 'Champagne Night' came together and hope you do too!!" Lady Antebellum wrote on Instagram announcing the song's relese.

Each episode of Songland features four writers who pitch their song to mentors McAnally, Ester Dean and Ryan Tedder, who then meet with three of the four writers to help them work on the tracks before they're pitched to that week's artist. The song is adjusted to suit the musician in question and is then pitched to the artist, who picks their favorite song and immediately records and releases it. During this week's episode, "Champagne Night" was selected as the week's winning tune by Lady Antebellum, and fans will likely get to hear it live when the trio kicks off their Ocean 2020 Tour in July. The trek was scheduled to begin in late May but has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Like so many of our friends, we have made the difficult choice to reschedule some of our #Ocean2020Tour dates out of consideration for the safety of our fans, our band and crew and venues nationwide," the band said in a statement announcing the news earlier this month. "Tickets previously purchased will be honored for the rescheduled dates listed listed when you swipe. If you have any other questions about tickets, you are advised to reach out to point of purchase. Stay safe and we can’t wait to see you out on the road."