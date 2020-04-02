Lady Antebellum Delays Ocean 2020 Tour Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Lady Antebellum is the latest musical act to have their tour affected by the coronvirus pandemic. On Thursday, April 2, the country group announced that they have pushed back dates on their upcoming Ocean 2020 Tour, which was scheduled to start in late May. The band shared the news with a post with tour openers Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae and a list of rescheduled dates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) on Apr 2, 2020 at 7:15am PDT

"Like so many of our friends, we have made the difficult choice to reschedule some of our #Ocean2020Tour dates out of consideration for the safety of our fans, our band and crew and venues nationwide," Lady Antebellum's caption read. "Tickets previously purchased will be honored for the rescheduled dates listed listed when you swipe. If you have any other questions about tickets, you are advised to reach out to point of purchase. Stay safe and we can’t wait to see you out on the road."

The Ocean 2020 Tour was originally slated to begin on May 21 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The trek will now start on July 2 in Sacramento, California and run through Oct. 2 in Albuquerque. Lady Antebellum originally announce the tour in January in support of their November 2019 album, Ocean.

"After our Vegas residency and working on this record for the past year we are itching to get back out on the road and see how the fans gravitate to some of the deeper cuts off of Ocean," group member Charles Kelley said at the time. "We've missed those huge crowd sing-alongs and we are looking forward to having Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae light up the stage every night."

See the full list of new Ocean 2020 Tour dates below:

July 2 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre *

July 3 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

July 5 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

July 7 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *

July 9 — Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

July 10 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha

July 11 — Prior Lake, Minn. @ Lake Front Music Festival

July 16 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 17 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park

July 18 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

July 23 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 24 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 26 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

July 31 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place Amphitheater

Aug. 1 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 2 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 6 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 7 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 8 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 15 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 16 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 17 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center *

Aug. 21 — Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 22 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 27 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 28 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 29 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sept. 3 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center **

Sept. 4 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion

Sept. 5 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 6 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept. 10 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Bowling Arena

Sept. 11 — Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Center

Sept. 12 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 18 — Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion **

Sept. 19 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center **

Sept. 20 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion **

Sept. 26 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

Sept. 27 — Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre *

Oct. 1 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ AK Chin Pavilion *

Oct. 2 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater *

* rescheduled date

** lineup may vary

Photo Credit: John Shearer/Country Rising/Getty Images