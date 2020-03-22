Guy Fieri, Food Network Star, Heartbroken Over Kenny Rogers' Death

The loss of Kenny Rogers, who passed away at the age of 81 on Saturday, came as a shock to many both in the country music industry and those outside of it. Celebrities from across the entertainment spectrum took to social media to pay tribute to the "Islands in the Stream" singer.

From the likes of Luke Bryan expressing his gratitude towards "a true country music star" and Carrie Underwood honoring a "pillar" in the industry, there hasn't been a shortage of tributes towards Rogers. Among those also included a tweet from Guy Fieri of Food Network stardom. The chef called him one of his favorites in the industry. In his tweet, Fieri shared a photo of a young Rogers with his guitar.

One of my all time favorites.

The gambler said it all

RIP pic.twitter.com/Ip4PT1oWlX — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) March 21, 2020

On Saturday, Rogers' family shared the startling news of his passing. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, his memorial has been put on a delay. In the tweet, his family wrote that "Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family."

Dolly Parton, who was a duet partner of Rogers, broke down when sharing a video of her paying tribute to the late country music icon.

"You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone," Parton's caption read. "I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. So you be safe with God and just know that I will always love you, dolly."

Along with Fieri, tributes have poured in from those he impacted in the Nashville music scene. Tim McGraw recalled how his mom once made wait in line for tickets to one of Rogers' concerts when he was young, while Garth Brooks shared an emotional post about his "hero."

"[He] became one of my heroes," Brooks wrote in a letter for Billboard. "Just watching how he treated his band, his guys, everybody, they'd all been with him for 100 years. It was like, 'This is how you do it.' I'm really, really thankful that Bob was smart enough to tell me to get on that tour."

Brooks' heartfelt writing also struck a chord with country music fans as his message resonated with many of them.

Photo Credit: Mindy Small/WireImage