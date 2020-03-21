Kenny Rogers Dead: Celebrities Sound off on Country Music Legend's Passing

Kenny Rogers has died, and his fans around the world are mourning, including several famous admirers. Tributes from Hollywood, Nashville and across the globe having begun to pour in on Saturday morning, just hours after Rogers' death was made public. The "Islands in the Stream" and "Lady" singer died at 10:25 p.m. Friday night, with a family statement following at 2:06 a.m. ET. Ever since that statement went out, tribute and memories of the country music titan have popped up on Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms. Among the many tributes are actors, musicians and media personalities, such as Channing Tatum as Piers Morgan. While countless tributes are sure to come in as the news spreads and admirers wake up across the U.S., here are some of the memorial posts some celebrities have shared. Scroll through to see what some of Rogers' famous fans have written about him so far on Saturday.

Robin Roberts View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Roberts (@robinrobertsgma) on Mar 21, 2020 at 4:55am PDT Good Morning America personality Robin Roberts posted one of the more unexpected tributes. Roberts reflected on her time as a country music DJ early in her career and how Rogers' music had a special place in her heart. "Very sad to wake up to the news that #kennyrogers has passed away," she wrote on Instagram. "Thinking of his family and many fans. I had the pleasure of meeting Kenny and he was always such a gentleman. When I was a country music DJ in Hammond, Louisiana in the early 80’s I often ended my Saturday night 9pm to 1am shift at WFPR 14Country by playing Kenny’s 'Through The Years'. ..Just one of the country legend’s many hit songs."

Piers Morgan RIP Kenny Rogers, 81.

What incredibly sad news.

One of the all-time great country music stars & an utterly charming man. pic.twitter.com/xtYLeWk3Me — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 21, 2020 Former America's Got Talent and Celebrity Apprentice personality Piers Morgan spoke out about the music legend's death just after the family's statement was released. He branded him "an utterly charming man" and shared a photo of the late singer.

George Takei Thank you for the tunes, Kenny Rogers. Your voice will be missed by those of us still here at the table. https://t.co/1cH3NVbLdr — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 21, 2020 Star Trek and The Terror actor George Takei also fired off a tribute to his Rogers to his own massive Twitter following. He referenced "The Gambler"in his message, noting "those of us still here at the table" will miss him.

Dog the Bounty Hunter rip #KennyRogersRIP pic.twitter.com/fNqjJXJEFt — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) March 21, 2020 Duane "Dog" Chapman, star of Dog the Bounty Hunter and Dog's Most Wanted, also sounded off on the "Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)" singer's passing. He shared a gif of the legend accepting an award also with a simple "RIP" caption.

Charlie Daniels Thank you Kenny Rogers for being a part of our lives for so long. Your songs are woven into the fabric of our memories, classics, that will live on in the musical heart of a world that will miss you so much.

Rest in peace Gambler — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) March 21, 2020 The country music community was, of course, filled with tributes to Rogers. Among the first to sound off on his death was Charlie Daniels, best known for his 1979 crossover hit "The Devil Went Down to Georgia."

Leanne Rimes We will miss you @_KennyRogers You are and forever will be quite the legend. #thegambler #ripkennyrogers https://t.co/ur0clc3cHP — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) March 21, 2020 LeAnn Rimes was also among those in the country music realm to pay their respects to the "Ruby Don't Take Your Love to Town" singer. She branded him as "quite the legend."