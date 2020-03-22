Kenny Rogers: Tim McGraw Recalls Special Memory Involving Late Country Icon

In the wake of the passing of country music icon Kenny Rogers, many celebrities in the Nashville music scene have shared their connection with 'The Gambler.' Dolly Parton put out an emotional video message sharing the impact he had her on her music career while dozens of others in the industry shared various tributes across social media.

Tim McGraw took to Instagram to recall an early connection he had with the "Islands in the Stream" singer. He recounted a story of how his mother made him wait in line for tickets to his concert when he was a young boy. He also added a photo of he along with his wife, Faith Hill, and Rogers. The post has garnered a good amount of followers sending their condolences to McGraw about the loss.

"I loved Kenny Rogers. My mom really loved Kenny…she took me outta school (7th grade or so) and dropped me at Monroe Civic Center to stand in line for tickets to his concert," he began his story. "I stood in line all day and got to the window just as last 2 tickets were sold....Years later in college, I was working at the Civic Center selling popcorn up and down the aisles and got to see him. Still one of my favorites of all time….my mom still loves him. Love ya Kenny, my man. Sending love to Kenny’s family."

His followers reached out in droves to consul him in the wake of the tragic news. McGraw was among a group of current country music artists to celebrate Rogers during a special 50th anniversary concert at the Great American Country show.

Along with McGraw, current American Idol judge Luke Bryan expressed his emotions after he learned of Rogers' passing. He referred to Rogers as a "true country music star."

"Can't believe I ever got to know you," Bryan wrote underneath a photo of the two from 2012. "Your music and movies shaped my life. A true country music superstar."

Carrie Underwood also was among those to post on social media, writing in a tribute to Rogers that the industry lost a "pillar."

"Country music has lost one of its pillars...sing with the angels and talk to God, Kenny," Underwood wrote. "Bless you for being a part of so many lives..."

Photo Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images