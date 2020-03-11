CMA Fest Plans to Continue as Scheduled in Spite of Coronavirus Threat

CMA Fest is planning to go on as scheduled, in spite of the coronavirus threat. Organizers say they will monitor the ongoing health concerns ahead of the event, which will be held June 4 to June 7 in Nashville, Tennessee,

"CMA is first and foremost committed to the health and safety of our fans, artists and community," a statement read via The Tennessean. "We are monitoring the very latest guidance from local, state and national authorities to carefully evaluate the situation. With our event three months away, a lot can transpire between now and then. As of today, CMA Fest will proceed as scheduled. "

CMA Fest will celebrate its 49th year if the 2020 festival goes on as scheduled. With more than 80,000 attendees expected, CMA Fest typically also draws some of country music's biggest stars, including Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert and more.

Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has officially been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Its impact has already been felt all over the country music community. Stagecoach Festival, headlined by Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Eric Church, has postponed their three-day event until the fall. Nashville's popular songwriting festival, Tin Pan South, postponed their week-long city-wide event until later this year.

Old Dominion also pulled out of their scheduled performance at the C2C: Country to Country festival in Europe, while the Zac Brown Band canceled the entire spring leg of their The Owl Tour. CMT also just revealed that they had to close their studios, after someone who attended the Rebuilding Nashville telethon tested positive for the coronavirus.

The ACM Awards, scheduled for Sunday, April 5, are still planning to go on as scheduled, although they admit they keeping still in discussions about the best way to proceed.

"We are closely monitoring the situation along with the MGM team, who are in continuous contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Southern Nevada Health District, and other agencies and experts for guidance,” the Academy of Country Music said in a statement along with dick clark productions via Billboard. “We will take every precaution to ensure the safety of our artists, staff, crew, guests and attendees."

Proceeds from CMA Fest benefit music education. Find more information on CMA Fest by visiting CMAFest.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Dave J Hogan