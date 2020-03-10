Stagecoach Festival Postponed to the Fall Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Stagecoach and Coachella are officially postponing their festivals and moving them to a later date after the worldwide coronavirus outbreak. Due to the fast-spreading virus, several celebrities, shows, films, and festivals are having to either cancel plans or reschedule to a later date to see if the virus can be eliminated. According to TMZ, it has been confirmed via agents of artists that were set to perform at Coachella have been postponed moving their April 10 and April 17 dates, to Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18. Stagecoach has moved their dates from April 24, to Oct. 23-25.

This year's Coachella lineup, which was first announced in January, included Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Megan Thee Stallion, Rage Against the Machine, Lana Del Rey and more.

While those music festivals may have been moved to a later date, South by Southwest has pulled the plug all together, cancelling their entire event after more than 110,000 people world wide have been infected with the virus. Others who have changed their plans are Madonna, who's cancelling the tail end of her tour, while Pearl Jam has postponed the first leg of their North American tour which was suppose to kick off March 18.

"So we are being told that being part of large gatherings is high on the list of things to avoid as this global health crisis is now beginning to affect all of our lives," they stated on their Instagram account. "Unfortunately, communing in large groups is a huge part of what we do as a band and the tour we've been busy planning for months is now in jeopardy... We have and will always keep the safety and well-being of our supporters as top priority."

Country band Old Dominion was also a recent act to rearrange their touring schedule announcing on Friday, March 6 that they will be withdrawing from several upcoming performances scheduled as part of the C2C: Country to Country festival, which is scheduled to be held in Europe from March 13-15.

"After much consideration, we have decided to withdraw from our upcoming performances as part of the [Country 2 Country Festival] in Berlin, Amsterdam, Dublin, London, and Glasgow," they announced on Instagram. "We are so sorry to disappoint our fans overseas; however, with the growing uncertainty and unpredictable nature of the virus that is spreading throughout the world, the safety and security of our entire team is the top priority."