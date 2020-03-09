Watch Keith Urban Perform 'God Whispered Your Name' on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'

It seems as if Keith Urban is destined for another No. 1 hit, this time with his current single, "God Whispered Your Name." Urban sang the new song during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where fans seemed enthralled by the singer's performance.

"God Whispered Your Name" is from Urban's upcoming, still-untitled new album, and is, according to Urban, one of the most important songs he has ever recorded.

“‘God Whispered Your Name’ really spoke to me the very first time I heard it," Urban shared (via his record label). "The opening line: 'I was so cold and lost / and nothing seemed to ring true,' God, I know that place so well. The rest of the song unfolded, and I just followed it every step of the way. At the end of the day if I’m gonna record a song that I didn’t write, like this one, then it’s gonna be a song that speaks to me really strongly.

"And ‘God Whispered Your Name’ absolutely spoke to me and tells my journey in such a profound way," he continued. "Going through a season in life of being very lost and lonely and confused and not knowing a how to get out of that, and then the chorus hits — ‘God Whispered Your Name’ and everything starts to open up and become clear. And that second verse when it said, ‘I can feel the sunshine for the first time in a while,' again, it just went right to the core of me. And (it was) the most extraordinary song, and I just knew right then and there I had to get into the studio and record it.”

Although performers have yet to be announced for the 2020 ACM Awards, there's a good chance Urban wll sing "God Whispered Your Name," since he is also taking the reins as the show's host, for the first time ever. The New Zealand native is also nominated for one trophy, for Male Artist of the Year.

Urban is also spending a lot of time in Las Vegas already, since he is headlining his own residency, which is scheduled to run through 2020.

The 2020 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty / Carmen Mandato