Keith Urban to Host 2020 ACM Awards

The ACM Awards have a new host! Keith Urban will be taking over hosting duties this year, sharing the news in a video on social media on Thursday, Feb. 27. Urban also revealed that he just released a new song titled "God Whispered Your Name."

BIG NEWS! Just dropped a new song “God Whispered Your Name” AND I’ll be hosting the @ACMAwards on April 5th!! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/Wq1LZClshU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) February 27, 2020

"Hey everyone, it's Keith here — crazy busy morning, but I got a couple of things to announce," Urban shared. "First of all, we have brand new music coming out today, finally. This song is called 'God Whispered Your Name,' it is brand new, part of a whole bunch of new music that is coming out very soon."

"And also to let you know that I will be hosting the ACMs this year, live from Las Vegas Sunday, April the 5th on CBS," he continued. "So looking forward to it. You guys have a great day, I will see you soon, bye."

The Australian singer will follow Reba McEntire, who hosted the ACM Awards last year. McEntire also hosted in 2018 after previously co-hosting with Blake Shelton from 2013-2015. Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan co-hosted in 2016 and 2017.

"As if having a new song out today wasn’t enough, I also get to host the ACM Awards in April," Urban said in a statement. "I'll tell you - this year already feels like the most creative and energized year of my life... and there’s so much more to come. Incredibly grateful - and ready to roll!”

Urban is currently the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and has won 10 total ACM Awards over the course of his career, the first being Top New Male Vocalist in 2001.

"We are thrilled to have our reigning Entertainer of the Year as the centerpiece of our 55th ACM Awards ceremony," said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. "Keith epitomizes greatness in our industry, is beloved by fans and fellow artists, and I can’t think of a better representative to be the face of our Awards show and to help usher in a new era at the Academy."

"Keith Urban is the perfect choice to host the Academy of Country Music Awards," added Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music & Live Events, CBS. "He's an incredible musician, a respected and revered member of the Country Music community and the music community worldwide, and our viewers love him. We're thrilled to have him lead Country Music's Party of the Year."

The 2020 ACM Awards air live from Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin