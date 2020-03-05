Reba McEntire Posts Throwback Video Singing 'Sweet Dreams' in Memory of Patsy Cline

March 5, 2020 marked 57 years since country music trailblazer Patsy Cline passed away. Cline, who was killed in a plane crash, left an indelible mark on country music, and particularly the women who succeeded her, including Reba McEntire. McEntire posted a throwback video of herself singing "Sweet Dreams," one of Cline's more memorable songs, offering a touching tribute to McEntire's musical role model.

"Remembering Patsy Cline today, tomorrow and forever," McEntire posted, adding the hashtag #SweetDreams."

It's been a challenging week for McEntire, and others in Nashville, as they recover from the devastating tornado. McEntire posted an encouraging message on social media, following the early Tuesday morning destruction.

"My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the Nashville area affected by the tornado last night," the Oklahoma native said. "Even if the tornado didn't hit our personal space, we are all affected because we are Nashvillians. My heart hurts for Nashville this morning."

McEntire isn't the only female country music icon who is offering support. McEntire's friend, Dolly Parton, also posted a message of hope while Nashville came to terms with the extensive damage.

"Well I'm here on the job today, because as they say, the show must go on," Parton shared on social media. "But we had a lot of damage out in our area; I know a lot of Nashville was devastated with the storms. I just wanted all of you to know that we are all with you, and hope your family's OK, and your property's going to be able to get mended pretty soon, get your lives back on. I just wanted you to know you're being thought of, and we love you.

"Sorry that it all happened to all of us, but we're OK," she added. "To those that really lost family members, I'm sorry about that, and our prayers are with you. I just wanted to shout out and say, 'We're with you.'" Country artists have also been very generous, with Chris Young donating $50,000 and Dan + Shay donating $100,000 towards recovery efforts.

Photo Credit: Getty / CBS Photo Archive