Dan + Shay Donate $100,000 to Relief Efforts After Nashville's Destructive Tornado

As Dan + Shay prepare to kick off their 2020 The (Arena) Tour, both Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are saddened over the devastation Nashville is facing after the destructive tornado tore through the city early Tuesday morning. The duo is vowing to do all they can to help their beloved current hometown, starting with a generous donation of $100,000 toward relief and recovery efforts.

"We are heartbroken by the devastation the tornadoes left upon Tennessee earlier this week," Dan + Shay said in a statement together. "Our love goes out to everyone affected by this tragedy. We are so proud to call Nashville our home, and have seen first hand that this community is strong, resilient, and compassionate. What this town does best in times of need, is come together, so it is only fitting that our tour starts tomorrow in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena.

"Friday and Saturday, through the power of music, we will all unite to celebrate the spirit of our incredible city," they continued. "On behalf of Dan + Shay, we will be making a $100,000 donation to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. We are looking forward to two unforgettable shows, in the town we hold dearest to our hearts."

In addition to Dan + Shay's donation, AEG Presents, Sandbox Entertainment, CAA and Bridgestone Arena will each donate a monetary amount, per ticket sold, to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee as well.

The kick-off of Dan + Shay's tour is likely bittersweet for Mooney, who just welcomed his second son, Ames Alexander, with his wife, Hannah Billingsley. The baby joins big brother, 3-year-old Asher, in the family.

"Ames Alexander, welcome to the Mooney family," Mooney wrote on social media, sharing a few photos of the newborn. "Asher has been so excited to meet you, 'baby brover.' You are already so loved. I’m so proud to be your dad. And you have the best momma on planet earth. Yesterday, Asher asked Hannah when baby brother’s mom was gonna come pick him up and take him to his house...so we might be in for a slight rude awakening. Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes."

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt