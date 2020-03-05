Nashville Tornado: Chris Young Donates $50,000 Towards Recovery Efforts

As Nashville continues in the recovery efforts after the deadly tornado struck earlier this week, Chris Young is doing his part to help. The "Drowning" singer revealed on social media that he was donating $50,000 towards helping those in need, urging his fans and followers to also do what they can to help.

"My heart goes out to everyone who lost friends or family last night," Young shared on social media, alongside a few photos of the destruction. "It’s devastating to see photos this morning of the city I call home. I don’t even recognize some of the locations it’s so bad... to help I’m donating $50,000 to the Music City Inc Foundation. If you want to help feel free to visit the site here https://www.visitmusiccity.com/nashvillestrong. #NashvilleStrong"

Young was also one of the first artists to take to social media as the deadly storm approached, urging others to be alert.

NASHVILLE be safe!!!!! Bad, bad tornadic weather. Call your friends and wake them up. — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) March 3, 2020

"NASHVILLE be safe!!!! Bad, bad tornadic weather. Call your friends and wake them up," Young posted as the storm hit Music City.

To date, the Nashville tornado has claimed 25 lives, with many more unaccounted for. Several artists have already spoken out, including Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Keith Urban and Dolly Parton, who offered a message of hope to the residents of Nashville.

"Well I'm here on the job today, because as they say, the show must go on," Parton shared on social media. "But we had a lot of damage out in our area; I know a lot of Nashville was devastated with the storms. I just wanted all of you to know that we are all with you, and hope your family's OK, and your property's going to be able to get mended pretty soon, get your lives back on. I just wanted you to know you're being thought of, and we love you.

"Sorry that it all happened to all of us, but we're OK," she added. "To those that really lost family members, I'm sorry about that, and our prayers are with you. I just wanted to shout out and say, 'We're with you.'"

Photo Credit: Getty / Ethan Miller