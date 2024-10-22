Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry Break Up: ‘Blindsided’

Zach Bryan and Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia have split after more than a year of dating. The country singer, 28, confirmed the breakup on Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 22, writing that he respects and loves the podcaster with “every ounce of my heart.”

“Addressing something: Brianna and me have broken up with [each other] and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart. She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I’ll always thank her,” Bryan wrote on his Instagram Story.

“I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways,” he continued. “I am not perfect and never will be. Please respect Brianna’s privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too.”

The “Something in the Orange” singer concluded, “With everything I am and to anyone I let down, I am sorry. I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself.”

LaPaglia then shared an Instagram Story of her own, saying she was feeling “blindsided” at the moment. “Gonna hop off social media for a while and attempt to heal privately, when I’m ready I’ll be back and ready to talk,” she wrote. “I love you guys so much thank you for all of your kind words. Remember you are so loved and everything’s always gonna be okay.”

The PlanBri Uncut host, 25, later uploaded a YouTube video in which she addressed the breakup from her bathroom floor, saying that she hadn’t known Bryan would be going public with their split a day after they made it official.

“I’ve been crying for, like, five days straight,” LaPaglia said. “I’m at the point where it’s, like, how can you give someone everything and, like, love them so unconditionally through stuff that you shouldn’t.” She continued, “How can you, like, give every ounce of yourself to someone and then, like, be discarded of in a few days? It’s really, really heartbreaking and I don’t want to talk about details right now.”

The Barstool Sports personality said she woke up Tuesday to messages about Bryan’s public statement. “I wanted to heal privately and I didn’t even know that he was going to post that,” she said. “We broke up yesterday, so I wasn’t ready to do anything publicly.”

She assured her followers, “I’m going to be OK. I’m going to be fine. I’m just obviously really, really hurt right now. I wanted to just be hurt for a week and lay in bed. I just didn’t want it to be public, so I’m just feeling blindsided.”