Woman Gets 15-Year Prison Sentence in Matthew Perry Death Case

Jasveen Sangha, the so-called “Ketamine Queen” was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday for providing the ketamine that killed Matthew Perry.

Sangha previously admitted in a plea agreement to working with another drug dealer to provide the late Friends actor with dozens of vials of ketamine, including that which led to his overdose death in October 2023 at the age of 54.

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Sangha faced a maximum sentence of 65 years behind bars after pleading guilty last year to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

During her sentencing in Los Angeles federal court on Wednesday, Sangha said she took “full responsibility” for her actions, as per ABC7. “I am deeply ashamed of how my actions affected all the families here today,” she continued, adding that she has “done everything I can to be a better person.”

Perry’s stepmother, Debbie Perry, also spoke at the sentencing as she read a victim impact statement obtained by USA Today.

“The pain you’ve caused to hundreds, maybe thousands, is irreversible. There is no joy to be found, no light in the window,” read Debbie. “They won’t be back. That thought comes through our day every day.”

“You caused this,” she continued. “You who has talent for business, enough to make money, chose the one way that hurts people. How sad for you. How will you ever find joy – have you ever found joy? How sad for us all. We miss him.”

She concluded her statement by asking the court to hand down the maximum sentence to Sangha so she wouldn’t be “able to hurt other families like ours.”

(Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank)

In addition to Sangha, four other people have pleaded guilty in connection with Perry’s death — another dealer, Erik Fleming; Perry’s live-in personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa; and two doctors, Mark Chavez and Salvador Plasencia.

Iwamasa pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death in August 2024 and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 22. Fleming pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death and is set to be sentenced on April 29.

Chavez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and was sentenced to eight months of home confinement in December 2025, and Plasencia pleaded guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine and was sentenced to 30 months in prison in December 2025.