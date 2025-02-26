Matthew Perry Was Given 27 Shots of Ketamine Before His Death, Documentary Claims

The chilling details regarding Friends star Matthew Perry’s death were revealed in the Peacock documentary, Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy. According to the autopsy report, Perry’s death was a result of “acute effects of ketamine” and the manner was accidental drowning, as he was found dead in his home jacuzzi. In the documentary, US Attorney Martin Estrada — who oversaw the case into Perry’s death — said that the late actor had received 27 doses of ketamine from “people who should have known much better.” Initially, Perry began receiving ketamine infusions as a way to treat depression. However, he fell back into his addiction.

Five people would eventually be charged in Perry’s death, including two doctors, a former film and television director, Perry’s longtime live-in personal assistant, and a woman known as the ketamine queen to the stars.

Per Page Six, Some of them are still awaiting trial, such as Dr. Salvador Plasencia and Jasveen Sangha, who has been dubbed the “Ketamine Queen.” Both of them pleaded not guilty to the crime and US District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett has set the pair’s joint trial for March 4, 2025. Perry’s former live-in personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, pleaded guilty on Aug. 7, 2024, to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.

The two doctors involved reportedly saw the opportunity to make extreme amounts of money from Perry. One doctor was reportedly paid $55k for his illegal services by Perry.

After doctors refused to provide the infusions, Perry’s assistant took over. He reportedly issues the final dose that killed the beloved actor. After administering the shot, for which he was not licensed to do, he went out to run errands. When he returned, he discovered Perry dead in the jacuzzi. Ketamine infusions are supposed to be administered in a medical facility with constant monitoring.