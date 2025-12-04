Doctor Who Sold ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Ketamine Receives His Sentence

Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who pleaded guilty to selling ketamine to Matthew Perry, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison more than two years after the Friends star’s overdose death at 54.

Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett handed down the doctor’s sentence Wednesday in a federal Los Angeles courtroom, reports the Associated Press. Plasencia’s sentence also includes two years of probation and a $5,600 fine.

Plasencia, 44, is the first person sentenced of the five who have pleaded guilty in connection with Perry’s death, having admitted to taking advantage of the actor, who struggled with addiction.

Salvador Plasencia arrives for his sentencing on charges of supplying ketamine to actor Matthew Perry, at the United States District Court in Los Angeles, California, on December 3, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

While Perry had been taking ketamine legally as part of his treatment for depression, the star’s doctor wouldn’t prescribe it to the extent that he had wanted, which is when he turned to Plasencia. Plasencia’s texts to another doctor calling Perry a “moron” who could be exploited for financial gain were released in court filings related to his case.

Prosecutors had requested that Plasencia receive three years in prison, while the defense had requested just one day in prison in addition to probation.

During Plasencia’s sentencing, the judge made it clear that while he had not given Perry the ketamine that ultimately killed him, “You and others helped Mr. Perry on the road to such an ending by continuing to feed his ketamine addiction.” She added, “You exploited Mr. Perry’s addiction for your own profit.”

Also during Wednesday’s hearing, Perry’s family gave emotional victim impact statements ahead of the sentencing. “My brother’s death turned my world upside down,” the actor’s sister, Madeline Morrison, said through tears. “It punched a crater in my life. His absence is everywhere.”

Matthew Perry’s mother Suzanne Perry and Perry’s stepfather Keith Morrison leave the United States District Court in Los Angeles, California, on December 3, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

“The world mourns my brother. He was everyone’s favorite friend,” she continued, noting that “celebrities are not plastic dolls that you can take advantage of. They’re people. They’re human beings with families.”

Perry’s mother, Suzanne Perry, spoke to Plasencia directly, telling him, “You called [Perry] a ‘moron.’ There is nothing moronic about that man. He was even a successful drug addict.”

Following her speech, Plasencia offered a tearful apology, telling Perry’s family, “I should have protected him.” He added that there will be a day when he has to tell his 2-year-old son “about the time I didn’t protect another mother’s son,” continuing, “It hurts me so much. I can’t believe I’m here.”