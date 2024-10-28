Matthew Perry’s Family Has Words for ‘Ketamine Queen’ Accused of Supplying Him Drugs

Matthew Perry’s family is not pulling punches when it comes to the upcoming trial of his alleged drug suppliers. The actor’s mother Suzanne, stepfather Keith Morrison and three sisters appeared on The Today Show on Monday to reflect on Perry’s passing and the recent developments in the case. Morrison issued a warning to drug dealers: “You are going down, baby.”

Monday is the one-year anniversary of Perry’s passing, and his family spoke to Savannah Guthrie about his legacy after all this time. Of course, they also discussed the case against Perry’s alleged drug suppliers – Dr. Salvador Plasencia and “The Ketamine Queen” Jasveen Sangha. Morrison said: “What I’m hoping, and I think the agencies that got involved in this are hoping, that people who have put themselves in the business of supplying people with the drugs that will kill them are now on notice. It doesn’t matter what your professional credentials are, you are going down, baby.”

Suzanne was also pleased about the legal developments, saying: “I’m thrilled.” Plasencia and Sangha were among the five people arrested in connection with Perry’s death. That also included Perry’s assistant, a drug dealer and another doctor. However, Sangha and Plasencia are the only two going on trial in March of 2025. They could face decades in prison if found guilty.

Perry was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28, 2023. He was 54 years old. After a lifetime of struggling with addiction, the actor was believed to be sober at the time, but medical examiners found that the acute effects of ketamine played a part in his death – along with coronary artery disease and drowning. The actor was receiving ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, but examiners said the drug’s concentration in his body was greater than it should have been from a therapeutic dose, meaning he was likely using it outside of a medical context.

Ketamine-assisted psychotherapy is a relatively new treatment used to combat depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, primarily. It was approved by the FDA in 2019, and many advocates worried that Perry’s death would cast a negative light on it. So far, the LAPD and DEA have only gone after the five people personally tied to Perry in this case.

The trial is scheduled to begin on March 4, 2025. Sangha and Plasencia were both charged with conspiracy to distribute ketamine, while Sangha faces additional charges including possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Both have pleaded not guilty.