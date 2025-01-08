Lisa Kudrow Discovers Hidden Note From Late Co-Star Matthew Perry in ‘Friends’ Gift From Years Ago

Lisa Kudrow is still receiving signs from late co-star Matthew Perry.

The Friends alum revealed during a Tuesday, Jan. 7 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show that she recently found a previously undiscovered note in an unexpected location that was from Perry, who died in October 2023 from the acute effects of ketamine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After host Drew Barrymore referenced the iconic “Cookie Time” cookie jar prop that Perry had taken from the set of the beloved sitcom, Kudrow revealed, “Matthew gave that to me at the end of our last episode.”

She continued, “I had recently found the note that he had in it for me. I hadn’t opened it up or looked inside of it. But yeah, he did. He had a note in there and I forgot about it.” While Kudrow kept the contents of the note private, she did add, “Timing is everything.”

Kudrow, who starred alongside Perry, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc on Friends from 1994 to 2004, previously spoke about the significance of the “Cookie Time” jar to both her and Perry during a 2020 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“We were shooting a scene years before we finished,” Kudrow told Jimmy Kimmel at the time. “My line was, ‘Ohhh, I’m late. I better get going,’ and it was too late when I realized I don’t have a watch. As the words were coming out I went, ‘Oh good there’s a clock,’ and I gestured to that and said, ‘Oh look at the time. I better get going.’” After the scene wrapped, Perry approached Kudrow to ask, “Did you point to the cookie jar and say, ‘Look at the time’?” which had the two “laughing hysterically and crying.”

Photo by: Andrew Eccles/NBCU Photo Bank

Kudrow’s friendship with Perry was immediate, as the No Good Deed star revealed in her tribute to her late pal in November 2023 that they had bonded over a game of poker at NBC Upfronts after the Friends pilot had been picked up.



“Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of ‘talking.”



Kudrow continued, “Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant. Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you,” concluding, “Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew.”