Why Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Allegedly Cut off Controversial Son Chet Hanks

Chet Hanks was hit with a civil lawsuit in April by his ex-girlfriend, Kiana Parker. Parker publicly accused the son of actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson of physically abusing her during their relationship. According to a report by PEOPLE, Parker is seeking $1 million in damages. Chet later accused Parker of being the attacker, claiming that she came after him with a knife. The lawsuit is ongoing, and Parker recently spoke to Radar Online and claimed that due to Chet's behavior, his parents had cut him off financially.

"Our relationship was OK, but he wasn't OK," Parker told Radar Online. "He wasn't treating me bad, he was just dealing with his mom and dad cutting him off because he started drinking and smoking weed again, and that wasn't in their rule book to support him. So they cut him off. His apartment was up, his roommate was moving and he didn't have anywhere to go." Parker added that she helped Hanks find an apartment "to be there when nobody was. He would have bad days when he would get texts from his parents and fight so many demons and so many issues."

Parker continued, saying that "where I'm from, how I was raised, my parents love and support, and that's our way of healing and getting through things" and that she soon realized that "you can't fight anyone else's demons." Parker also explained that Hanks and Wilson were not the perfect parents that the public perceived them to be. "That's the main problem with him is his parents," Parker said. "It's not perfect like the world thinks. So he's dealing with that and was dealing with trying to stay sober with no drinking, but he's back doing that."

Parker also claimed that the video of Chet apparently reeling from their physical fight was a fabrication. "He's an actor, so the first thing he turned on was his acting cards," she told Radar Online. "He wanted to paint this picture, but I don't have it in my heart to stab anyone. ... He knows that didn't take place. The truth will come out. I just want justice for this." Despite all these issues, Parker thinks that Chet's posturing is all image. "He's doing things to make quick money. He's doing things for clout," she said. "He's just a different person on the internet. I was always joking with him, 'I'm in a relationship with Chester.' That's his name. That's what I called him," she told us. "That side was loving, and he would be himself. But as soon as there was Instagram or he had me recording something that he was gonna put out, he's 'Chet.' It's kinda like, 'Who are you today?'"

Parker bristled at the idea that she was a "gold digger," claiming that she was actually the one who supported them financially and that their relationship had nothing to do with money. "Late nights, four hours straight, recording him doing his lines, having to be the other person on the camera, over and over," she explained. "He'll send it to his dad. 'Dad, is this good enough?' 'No, redo it.' And I'm recording. You know, I was there. So for him to say that and try to paint this picture instead of just owning up to what he did and apologizing is just sad. You will never grow when you move like that."

Ultimately, Parker just hopes she gets an apology. "Even though it's over and it happened how it happened, those nights when I'm wiping your tears, I'm there, I'm telling you positive things, I'm doing any and everything to try to make you happy. I just hope he has it in his heart for himself – he has a daughter – to do that. An apology is an apology. If you can't do that then you really just need to look in the mirror and do some self-work," Parker said. "But I really do hope that he apologizes because it was embarrassing. We were outside of our home in Sugar Land. I had movers there. I had my assistant there. Neighbors. People that were driving that I didn't even know saw what he did to me outside. My arm – I can't even lift it all the way up over my head still to this day. It just aches."